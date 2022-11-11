One autumn by-election is out of the way, but the gears are turning on another vote before fall’s end.
The by-election to fill the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) seat vacated by Bart Goodleaf on Halloween will take place on Saturday, December 3, at the Golden Age Club.
“I know that the previous by-election we did was done quite hastily. The next one we’re doing is going to be done a little more hastily,” said Angus L. Montour, who is reprising his role as electoral officer.
There are a series of important dates lined up between now and election day.
Nomination day is Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kahnawake Services Complex. Prospective candidates should make sure to have their paperwork and signers ready to go.
Stephen McComber, who finished second on November 5 with 82 votes, told The Eastern Door Wednesday that he was still undecided on whether to throw his hat back in the ring. David A. Diabo, who finished third with 53 votes, has decided not to run. Montour attributed a low turnout on November 5 in part to only a few candidates running, as each one tends to attract dozens of family and friends to come out and support them.
“I think it makes all the difference,” Montour said. Only about 250 votes were cast in the recent by-election.
No matter who chooses to run, Kahnawa’kehró:non will get a chance to hear from the Council hopefuls at another iteration of “Meet the Candidates Night,” this one set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, at the Golden Age Club.
A special advanced poll will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, although letters of intent must be submitted by noon on Monday, November 28.
“The other by-election went smoothly, and it went well,” said Montour. “There were no problems anywhere, so we expect the same thing for the next one.”