Cody Edwards, director of student programming with Medicine Hat Public School Division presented the second year of the 2022-26 Education Plan to the board at the regularly scheduled meeting on May 23. Priority areas of the plan are optimal learning, thinking and acting inclusively, wellness, and truth and reconciliation.
Edwards says valuable feedback was received by MHPSD through the stakeholder engagement process last year.
“In addition to the Alberta Education Assurance survey, a local assurance survey was shared with parents, students and staff, and analyzing each source together, we reflected on the feedback received connected to the success criteria described for each goal,” stated Edwards by email.
Continued momentum with intentional learning design strategies within the division was one item coming out of the feedback. Additionally, continuing to utilize system supports, such as Optimal Learning Consultants, the Alternative Learning Team, and First Nations, Metis, and Inuit Support team, was also highlighted.
“Looking forward, we will explore new ways to leverage the Comprehensive School Health Teams to promote a culture of wellness and offer professional learning for staff,” wrote Edwards. “It is also a goal to build on the success of community events, such as Kiskihkeyimowin (Sharing Good Teachings), to promote a greater understanding and respect for First Nations, Metis, and Inuit cultures, languages, and histories.”