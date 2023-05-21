The Mattawa Museum is raising funds by raffling off a hand made quilt. Tickets cost $10 or you can pick up three for $25. Funds raised go toward the museum’s Indigenous Day event. Last day to buy tickets is June 25.
Tickets can be purchased at the Museum or at the Mattawa Legion Branch at 360 Hurdman St.
There is no way to buy tickets online, but you can call the Museum at 705-744-5495 or email them at info@mattawamuseum.ca to arrange to buy and pick up your tickets.
The quilt was donated for the draw by Diane Gallupe.
The artwork is part of the Healing Waters collection by Peh-sim-away-apey-binasi, an Ojibway name which translates to Rainbow Thunderbird. He also goes by Mark Anthony Jacobson, and he’s a self-taught Woodlands Ojibway artist from Sioux Lookout now living in British Columbia.
His work, especially the Healing Waters collection, reflects his cultural belief in the connections between beings and the transformative nature of reality. According to his artist’s profile on Northcott Fabrics, the collection “mirrors a belief in the creator and the healing power of colour and beauty.”
“Healing Waters is an amalgamation of his works that embrace the profound beauty of Ojibway culture through the originality and mastery of his work.”
Now you have the chance to take home a piece of this collection, so contact the museum or Legion soon to get your tickets. This is the first of two quilts to be raffled this year. Stay tuned for all the details.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.