It’s a joy to see my grandchildren where I grew up. I never thought I’d have grandchildren. All of a sudden, you’re raising your own family, then the grandchildren come along.
Seeing all this, how it used to be before the seaway came. Even the language, at that time, was much stronger. This whole street, almost every house that’s all you heard, was the language.
Here, we had no running water, but there was a pump right here, where we could get our drinking water from. We had a drum here beside the fence, where someone used to get the water from the river and they would sell the water.
I remember just sitting on the ground and playing with my little cars here. Even the grandchildren do the same thing now.
Onawa was under the cedar trees too, and my two boys.
When we started to landscape, there was a pile of dirt there. My boys would lay on there, while I’d sit here and watch them, and it brings back memories of what I used to do. That’s why it brings back good feelings. I see my grandchildren running in and out of these cedar trees, my two boys, and Onawa too, running through here. It’s been all good, raising my family here.
Iotshennónia’t akhé:ken’ kheiatere’okòn:’a tsi nón: niwakatehià:ron. Iah nón:wenton tewaké:ron enkaterè:shen ken. Ok thentiawénhstsi’, enhsheiehià:ron’ í:se sahwá:tsire, thó:ner ó:nen enhotikè:tohte’ ne aterè:sera’.
Tsi kka’én:ions kí:ken kèn:’en, tsi niiohtòn:ne’ ohén:ton shiká:ien ne tsi kana’tsheratátie’. Akwé:kon ne owén:na, ne thó:ne, kwáh sénha ka’shátstehkwe’. Ohahakwé:kon kí:ken, thó:ha thia’tekanónhsake thok nisathontè:’on, nè:’e ne ónhka iakóhthare’ ne onkwehonwehnéha.
Kèn:’en, iah teionkwathnekiniòn:ton, nek tsi kwah kèn:’en iohnaweró:tahkwe’, tsi nón: enwá:ton’ eniakwahné:kako’ ohné:kanos aiakwahnekì:ra’. Ionkwate’nahkó:tahkwe’ kèn:’en aten’enhrákta, tsi nón:we ónhka’k shés iehnekotsénhe’s kaniatarà:ke tánon’ enionthnekahní:non’.
Kè:iahre’ ken’ onhontsà:ke kítskote’ tánon’ wakatkahri’tsherón:ni ne ken’ nika’serehtà:sa iontkahri’táhkhwa’. Akwé:kon ne kheiatere’okòn:’a ne shá:ka tsi nihatiiéhrha’ nòn:wa.
Okwirákta ne onen’takwenhtèn:tshera’ ni’ nen’ nè:’e Onawa ítien’skwe’, ok ó:ni’ ne kheien’okòn:’a tehniiáhse rotisken’rakéhte.
Shontaiakwatáhsawen’ aiakwatonhontsahserón:ni’, tio’tonió:tahkwe’ ne okèn:ra’. Né: tehniiáhse kheien’okòn:’a tho shes enhiá:rate’, tsi nikarì:wes enkanitskó:ten’ tánon’ enkheiaterò:roke’, ok sewakehiahrahkwén:ni tsi nitiéhrhahkwe’. Né: aorì:wa ion’wé:sen tsi kanonhtónnion’s.
Khé:ken ne kheiatere’okòn:’a ratitakhenóntie’s tsi kakwiró:ton ne onen’takwenhtèn:tshera’, ne tehniiáhse kheien’okòn:’a tánon’ Onawa tho nón: nihatitakhenóntie’s. Akwé:kon skén:nen kénhne’ tsi kheiehià:ron ne akhwá:tsire.