CORNWALL – A delegation from the Upper Canada District School Board spoke to SDG Counties Council Monday with a clear message from its trustees – no school closures. Board chair John McAllister, along with director of education Ron Ferguson, and trustees Larry Berry and Curtis Jordan, spoke of a recent call by the provincial school board association to allow for school closures.
“While that may be necessary in some parts of the province, it is not happening here,” McAllister told council April 24. “It is not necessary in Upper Canada. We did our heavy lifting in 2017 and there are no further planned closures, nor have there been any discussion of such at the board table or at anywhere that I am aware of. Full-stop, no.”
He went on to ask Counties Council to help “squelch these rumours” that the UCDSB is planning more closures.
In 2017, the board voted to close eight schools and amalgamate four more once renovations or new buildings are constructed. In SDG, that included the closure of the secondary school portion of Rothwell-Osnabruck School, the closure of S. J. McLeod Public School in Lancaster, and the expansion of Roxmore Public School in Avonmore to take the school population from North Stormont PS in Berwick.
McAllister and Ferguson provided an update to councillors of what changes have happened at the board since its last delegation to SDG in 2021. The pair spoke of the new branding for the school board, changes to math and literacy programs, and a renewed focus on trades.
During the question time, councillor Bryan McGillis (South Stormont) asked about the board’s use of the closed secondary school end of R-O. Ferguson said the board is open to suggestions for the space, and pointed to new legislation from the province that encourages more collaboration to use unused school spaces.
Councillor Andrew Guindon (South Stormont) asked the UCDSB for a meeting to discuss the space, to which Ferguson replied that South Stormont should contact the school board.
“Great to hear there won’t be more school closures,” said councillor Jamie MacDonald (North Glengarry). “But governments change in Toronto; school boards change. Are we looking to the future?”
MacDonald asked about using surplus capacity, and sharing multiple schools in the same building. He pointed out a plan created by North and South Glengarry (The Glengarry Solution) which promoted sharing spaces. Ferguson said the UCDSB is open to sharing spaces.
Councillor Martin Lang (South Glengarry) asked about the recent move to flip school start times. McAllister said that the board, and its Catholic counterpart, got it wrong with having secondary students start early, and elementary students start late. He explained that science backs up the proposed changes but it may take time to implement.
“This is a long journey, as we are negotiating with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the directors at Student Transporation of Eastern Ontario,” McAllister said.
Ferguson added there will be public consultations coming with the school start change.
Deputy Warden Carma Williams, who chaired the council meeting, said it was “refreshing” the level of communication from the school board.