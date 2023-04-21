BROCKTON – Brockton took the extreme measure of bypassing the usual rezoning process and seeking a Minister’s Zoning Order to rezone some industrial land – of which it has a surplus – for residential use. The MZO ended up being approved in November 2022.
However, the rezoned lands aren’t sufficient to meet the municipality’s long-term needs, and the province continues to view zoning on a countywide basis – as long as the county as a whole has land zoned for residential use, expansion of a municipality’s residential land won’t be considered. And Port Elgin has a lot of land zoned residential development.
The matter came to Brockton’s attention as the county worked on its new Official Plan. Mayor Chris Peabody said that the county had gone to bat for Brockton, proposing the county have three areas of zoning. The province rejected the plan.
“It’s disappointing we had to hire a private planner,” he said.
Brockton’s planner, Monteith Brown Planning Consultants, presented an analysis of the proposed expansion of Walkerton’s settlement area during the April 11 council meeting. Representatives from that company – Eric Steele and Jay McGuffin – answered a number of questions from council.
The report proposed two residential expansion areas to meet the future needs of Walkerton. One area is in East Ridge, while the other is on the opposite side of Walkerton.
Coun. Greg McLean said the report was “certainly exhaustive,” and “outlines our need for these areas for residential purposes.”
Peabody asked McGuffin about changes to the Provincial Policy Statement, details of which were released on April 7.
“Do they help us if they go forward?” asked Peabody.
McGuffin said, “If they go forward, I believe they do, in a big way.”
While he only had the opportunity to go over the changes the day of the April 11 meeting, he explained that they appear “to streamline the process for boundary expansion or the creation of new settlement areas and to remove the requirement for quantified need for the expansion from the test.” He added that the definition for comprehensive review appears to have been removed from the PPS and no requirement to undertake a comprehensive review is specifically identified.”
He qualified his statement by saying his analysis was brief, but that “it does look hopeful in terms of the discussions we’ve been having with Bruce County on Brockton’s behalf.”
McGuffin did remind council that as with changes proposed with Bill 23 after they went out for consultation, “there were further revisions to the legislation before it was passed.” He noted that “what is before us now is in the 60-day commenting period,” with the anticipated delivery of the final PPS sometime in June.
Peabody said Brockton should be sure to comment during that 60-day period.
The mayor went on to caution council that the “modest five hectares” of retail land proposed in the Monteith report is the “bare minimum” of what Walkerton needs. “Otherwise, we can just count on people going over to Hanover to shop,” which is “not the economic model we want here.”
He further stressed the need for Brockton to make sure that a large percentage of the housing units going into the new lands are ones that “working class people can afford. That should be our goal.”
Peabody said he’s been talking with a number of developers who are “willing to build in that price range,” and said a lot of the private sector developers to whom he has been speaking noted “their own workers can’t afford homes,” and they want to address that. Brockton also has its small-scale manufacturing companies.
“They know their workers need homes; there are health-care workers who need homes, and there’s a great opportunity for us through zoning to address this… if it’s permissible through the province to do this,” said Peabody.
Peabody advised council that the county’s Official Plan process will involve 11 meetings through the spring and summer, one being specifically for Brockton.
“They would like to pass the Official Plan in September,” he said.
Peabody further commented “that’s an awful lot of meetings,” speculating that once the maps come out, the public is going to have lots of questions – as county councillors did during their initial look at the maps at the end of March.