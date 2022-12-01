Humanitarian, teacher and former Peterborough paramedic Mark Cameron, who co-founded the Canadian International Medical Relief Organization (CIMRO) — an internationally recognized group that’s helped millions across the globe — has received the 2022 Premier’s Award in the Health Sciences category.
The award celebrates the contributions and achievements of Ontario college graduates.
Cameron served as a paramedic in Peterborough for 25 years after graduating from Humber College’s paramedic program in 1989.
Cameron, who now lives in Hastings, has acted as the educational lead for the Advanced Life Support program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto for 15 years.
It was there, during the onset of the Syrian War in 2011, that Cameron’s lifelong dedication to saving lives led to the birth of CIMRO. After teaching a class, Cameron and his longtime friend and colleague Dr. Jay Dahman watched the television as the horrors of the Syrian war flashed across the screen.
Dahman, who went to medical school in Damascus, noticed a former classmate treating an injured child on the broadcast.
“(Dahman) said, ‘I wish we could go over there and help,’” Cameron recalled to The Examiner. Cameron, who had worked as an international flight paramedic, was on board.
“Two or three days later we’re on the ground inside Syria,” he said.
“The rest is kind of history. We went over there for one trip. One turned into two, two turned into five or six hundred; that turned into a UN contract, and that turned into doing Polio work.”
Focusing on child civilians, Cameran and the CIMRO-led team delivered critical care to scores of Syrians impacted by the bloody conflict — risking their own lives to do so. Working on the front lines of war, they distributed 1.4 million vaccines — eight times — to children in ISIS-occupied areas, halting a polio outbreak.
“We stopped it in its tracks. Our team was just unbelievable. They went in there and vaccinated literally while people were sniping at them. We had doctors that were bombed and killed, sniped and killed. It was horrific,” Cameron said.
Cameron and his team also worked to prove that chemical attacks were being carried out, gathering evidence to forensically prove the use of Sarin gas — a watershed development.
Cameron was honoured with the Meritorious Service Medal in 2017. Cameron, Dahman and Dr. Khaled Almilaji, another key member of the NGO, were recognized for their work in Syria.
CIMRO continues to travel the world, delivering urgent medical care to children and civilians.
Through the Critical Incident Management Response Organization, the second wing of CIMRO, Cameron and team members teach critical care courses across the country and around the globe.
“We were just in the UK training surgeons who deploy … we educate a wide variety,” Cameron said.
“Last week, we were in a Toronto hospital teaching an exclusive course to a dozen anesthesiologists; we were in a private clinic teaching critical care concepts to surgeons and nurses. In Western Canada, we’re working with a military unit. They could probably find people out there to teach it, but not people who’ve been in a war zone.”
Cameron credits Humber College with preparing him to provide medical care in war zones. He also acknowledges the experience he gained working in the Peterborough area as both a paramedic and an auxiliary OPP officer.
“(Peterborough paramedics) really gave me the foundational skills and confidence,” he said.
For Cameron, who has earned a host of prestigious awards and honours over the years — he was given a Medal of Bravery from Canada’s governor general in 2014 after rescuing a girl — receiving the Premier’s Award is extra important.
“The thing that made this one really special is because my college put me up for it. When your school recognizes you … it’s pretty special,” Cameron said.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.