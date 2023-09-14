Forest harvesting is underway in two tracts of the Dufferin County Forest and will continue for two to four weeks — and people are advised to stay away from these areas during harvesting.
Harvesting started on Sept. 11 in the Main Tract of the forest, located in Mulmur, just north of Mansfield off Airport Road, as well as in the Randwick Tract further north.
Under the Dufferin County Forest Management Plan, the county selects an average of 30 hectares of forest for sustainable harvesting each year. Forest harvesting involves cutting down trees and delivering them to sawmills, pulp mills and other wood-processing plants.
The Main Tract and Randwick Tract are just two of fourteen that make up the 1,066 hectares of the Dufferin Forest. The Main Tract is the largest out of all forests in Dufferin, at 607 hectares in size.