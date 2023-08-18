In a notice shared on the RM of Hoodoo’s website on August 8th and on the Wakaw Pharmacy Facebook page, the public was notified that the physicians and nurse practitioner operating out of the Wakaw Primary Health and CEC were unable to accept new patients. What this means is that if a person does not usually access medical care from Drs. Obanwonyi, Gough, or Venne and RN Anna Marie Baumann you will not be able to book an appointment to see one of them. Urgent walk-in care is still being provided as usual in the evenings after regular clinic hours end and on the weekends by local paramedics.
Efforts are underway to recruit another practitioner, but new residents to the area looking for regular medical care for disease management and prescriptions will have to access care through walk-in clinics in surrounding communities. Walk-in clinics are available in Warman at Legends Medical Clinic, in Saskatoon at Bridge City Mediclinic, Erindale Health Centre, Kenderdine Medical Clinic, Lakeside Medical Clinic, Laurier Drive Medical Clinic, Lenore Medical Clinic, LifeBridge Health Centre, and in Prince Albert at South Hill Medical Practice, Walk-In Clinic at Walmart, Hope Health Centre, West Hill Medical Clinic, and Prince Albert Cornerstone Medical Clinic. There may be other clinics which offer walk-ins as not all websites are updated regularly and likewise, some listed here may not be available for walk-ins due to staffing numbers. If people are in need of a walk-in appointment, it is best to contact the individual clinic and ask. For emergency care, the hospital in Rosthern offers ER services.
For those instances when individuals are not sure if they need to see a doctor, the provincially run HealthLine can be accessed by calling 811 and is staffed 24/7. HealthLine is staffed by Registered Nurses, Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Registered Social Workers who are specially trained to assess symptoms and walk callers through a series of questions to determine whether a visit to a doctor is in order or whether treating one’s symptoms at home is an appropriate course of action. If necessary, they will recommend going to a clinic or accessing emergency medical care. HealthLine 811 has been available to Saskatchewan residents for over 10 years and is a free call. It also provides mental health and addictions support. Psychiatric Nurses and Social Workers can offer crisis support, advice to manage the situation callers may find themselves in and advise about connections to resources in their own or a neighbouring community. All calls are confidential. Services are offered in English, with translation available in over 100 languages. Deaf and hard of hearing residents can access HealthLine 811 by using the SaskTel Relay Operator service at 1‑800‑855‑0511.
Also available is HealthLine Online where people can find general health and wellness information relating to mental and behavioural health, pregnancy and childbirth, substance abuse, cancer, heart and circulation, weight management, children’s, senior’s, women’s, and men’s health, along with personal health calculators, tools to help make health decisions, and a symptom checker. Hopefully, recruitment efforts will pay off and another medical practitioner will soon be joining the team at Wakaw Primary Health and CEC.