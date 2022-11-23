Shuniah, Ont. — The land sale by the Municipality of Shuniah was an apparent success.
Of the nine plots of land that were up for tender totalling over $100,000, eight were sold by the municipality when the tenders were opened on Friday.
The 1.47 parcel of land at 1250 Haugen Rd. that was up for sale for $26,997.44 with an assessed value of $314,000 was cancelled shortly after The Chronicle-Journal had a story announcing the tax sale on Nov. 11. The eight properties that were sold had an assessed value of just under $240,000
Municipality of Shuniah treasurer/clerk Susan Moore revealed that all eight plots that weren’t cancelled did sell, but would not comment on why the Haugen Road property was cancelled.
A phone call and email to Municipality of Shuniah chief administrative officer Paul Greenwood were not returned as of press time Tuesday.
The sale was done by the municipality to recoup unpaid property taxes.
The money received by the tax sale goes towards paying off the unpaid property taxes with any funds over and above going to the provincial government.
The Municipality of Neebing had a similar sale of land by public tender this past June where two properties were sold and the City of Thunder Bay conducts a tax sale every year in June.