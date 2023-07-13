The Thornbury-Clarksburg Rotary Club will celebrate its 85th anniversary with a special event on Aug. 19.
The local service club will celebrate the milestone with a party at Moreau Park on August 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will include free hot dogs, snow cones, kids activities, a beer/wine tent and highlights of the ongoing and historical activities of the local Rotary club.
“The club has been active in this area for 85 years,” president John Bailey explained at council’s meeting on July 10.
At the meeting, Bailey requested that the town waive the rental fee for the Beaver Valley Community Centre (the club is using the hall and kitchen for the event) and for an exemption from the town’s sign bylaw in order to put up some temporary signs to advertise the event to the community.
“It is the hope we can showcase some of the good things we have contributed to the community over those 85 years,” said Bailey.
Council unanimously agreed to both requests
“We appreciate the work that goes into every event you do,” said Mayor Andrea Matrosovs.