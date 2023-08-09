OTTAWA – A former teacher and director of education from Eastern Ontario has been appointed Ontario’s next Lieutenant Governor – and the province’s first Franco-Ontarian.
Édith Dumont, from Ottawa, is the former director of education and a former teacher with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (French Public school board). The CEPEO is the French-Public school board for Eastern Ontario, including L’Héritage Secondary and Rose des Vents in Cornwall, and Rivière Rideau in Kemptville.
Dumont was the first director of education for the French-Public school board and most recently worked in adminstration with the Université de l’Ontario français in Toronto.
“Ms. Dumont has dedicated her career to supporting Francophone communities in Ontario, Canada, and around the world,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Dumont’s appointment. “I know she will continue to serve her fellow Ontarians with distinction as Ontario’s new Lieutenant Governor.”
Dumont will succeed current Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell later this year.