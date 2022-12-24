With his bushy, white beard, rosy, red cheeks, sparkling eyes and booming laugh, Santa Claus delights children — and adults — of all ages during this time of year. But for one Brandon resident, Jolly Old St. Nick is more than just a symbol of the hustle and bustle of Christmas.
For Klaus Brechmann, Santa Claus means caring for others, bringing joy to the community and promoting the spirit of goodwill and volunteerism.
While the legend of Santa Claus has its roots in a monk named St. Nicholas who is believed to have been born in A.D. 280 in modern-day Turkey. Brechmann, who has dressed up as Santa and taken pictures with children for the past 40 years, originally came from Essen, Germany. His mother, who was born there in 1931 and spent the Second World War in what was then Czechoslovakia and is now the Czech Republic, immigrated to Canada with Brechmann in 1956 when he was just six years old.
Memories of his early Christmases in Germany shine through particularly strongly at this time of year, Brechmann said, despite the differences that exist between Canadian and German festivities.
“I remember somebody came [to our house] dressed as St. Nicholas, and I hid behind the door crying and screaming,” he said with a laugh. “I was totally scared.”
The aroma and taste of his mother’s cabbage rolls are also something Brechmann hearkens back to fondly.
“My mom made them with gravy and hamburger. She fried them and put them in the roaster and put them in the oven.”
Brechmann got his start living up to his name and playing Santa Claus 40 years ago, when the Brandon hospital found out at the last minute its Kris Kringle wasn’t available for an event.
“I worked at the hospital, and their Santa didn’t show up for some reason,” Brechmann recalled. “They had a kids Christmas party and they asked me to do it because I had a beard.”
The rest is Christmas history. Ever since then, Brechmann prepares for his role as the harbinger of the Christmas spirit in May, when he begins growing in his trademark white beard, and when most other people are making plans for their garden or looking forward to summer.
“I have my grandpa’s hair. His hair turned white in his mid-20s. Mine started turning white in my late 20s or early 30s,” Brechmann said. “I have [the beard] all the time. I just trim it down. But usually by May I don’t have to go to the barber anymore.”
Brechmann is such a dead ringer for Santa that even when he’s not fully grown out his beard or donned his red suit, he’s still stopped from time to time and asked, usually by wide-eyed children, if he’s “the real Santa Claus.”
“I went with my mother-in-law to church once. She had white hair and, of course, I have white hair. A little kid didn’t want to talk to me, they wanted to talk to my mother-in-law, and said, ‘Are you Mrs. Claus?’” Brechmann said.
Another time, a child who happened to pass by Brechmann outside of a grocery store in the summertime remarked to her mother, in shocked tones, that Santa Claus was wearing shorts, he said.
“I said, well, I’m on vacation.”
But it’s not just Brechmann’s beard that allows him to bring Santa Claus to life year after year — although it doesn’t hurt. It’s his spirit of generosity and authentic desire to bring the light of joy to others — something the character he plays is known for around the world.
“I complain every year, ‘I’m not going to do this,’ and then the next year comes, and I’m doing it … I hate to say no. I really hate to say no. It’s all for the kids,” Brechmann said. “I don’t think there’s enough volunteerism.”
Playing Santa Claus has not only delighted Brandon children but also Brechmann’s own family, he said, although it has, at times, been a little bit tricky.
“When my daughter got pregnant, she said … ‘What am I going to do? My dad is Santa! How are we going to do that?’” Brechmann said. “When they were younger … if they were over when I had to change, [my wife] would get them in one room, then I changed and ran out of the house.”
Brechmann told his grandchildren, who are now 17 and 12, that he was Santa’s helper when they caught sight of him dressed in one of his elaborate, detailed Santa suits. But children who sit on his lap and get their photos taken with him rarely doubt. Brechmann even has a trick he uses to convince them if they’re not quite sure.
“I say, ‘pull my beard,’” he laughed.
Playing Santa Claus for so many years, a character so beloved that it seems to eclipse even memorable Christmas favourites like Frosty and Rudolph, has taught Brechmann a thing or two about Christmas.
One of the things he said he has learned is that you’re never too old to believe in Santa Claus and the magic of the holiday season.“Some adults still believe … they give me a big hug,” he said. “Recently, I was at [an event] where there were kids, but adults too. Mostly everybody sat on my lap, or they sat on a chair beside me, and they took pictures.”
When it comes to how we relate to one another, people — and animals — are a lot more similar than one might imagine, Brechmann also realized after taking photos with cats and dogs at Christmastime.
“Kids and dogs are exactly the same. Some dogs listen, some bark, some don’t listen, and you need to wrangle them so they’re facing the photographer, and so do the kids,” he said.
While most children launch into their most-wished-for items as soon as they’re placed on his lap, with electronics, iPhone and Legos being the most popular things asked for year after year, every once in a while a child will ask Brechmann for something that reminds him of why he chose to volunteer in the first place.
“I can’t remember when it was, but … another company did breakfast with Santa, so I was there, and a child’s mother and father were in a bitter divorce. And he said, ‘Can you get my parents back together?’ I said something to him, I don’t know what, and the mom said later, ‘Wow, that was awesome, what you said.’”
Being able to be there for people, even just to take a photograph with them, is always a highlight of Brechmann’s Christmas. But, as a person who loves the season through and through, he said he’s also a huge fan of holiday movies. His favourite is the 1994 version of “Miracle on 34th Street” and Tim Allen’s “The Santa Claus.” Brechmann’s guilty Christmas viewing pleasure is anything put out by the Hallmark channel.
“I love watching the Hallmark Christmas movies,” Brechmann said. “My wife always asks me if I’m crying. They’re all the same. Five minutes before the end, they kiss.”
When it comes to Christmas foods, Brechmann is a traditionalist.
“I love turkey. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, real cranberries and gravy.”
His favourite Christmas song is “Stille Nacht,” the German-language version of “Silent Night,” and he loves playing board games. But in the end, the most important part of the holidays is togetherness, Brechmann said.
“I love getting together with family,” he said.
Soon, another successful Christmas playing Santa Claus — and warming more than a few hearts along the way — will be under Brechmann’s belt. With no plans on retiring any time soon, Brandonites can look forward to seeing Brechmann’s red-clad, white-bearded figure and hearing his mirthful laugh ring in the season in the years to come.
“Next year I’ll do it again, and the year after,” Brechmann said.
On Christmas Day, he can be found dressed up as Santa Claus and in character at the Westman and Area Traditional Christmas Dinner at the Keystone Centre.