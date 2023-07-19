The idea of starting a girl’s hockey program in Tavistock has been abruptly quashed by the sport’s governing body. Tavistock and District Minor Hockey Association (TDMHA) had applied in January to start an Under-13 program but were denied in what appeared to be a form letter signed by no one from the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association (OWHA).
What follows is a copy of the unsigned letter from the OWHA:
“Please be advised that the new membership application from Tavistock Titans has been reviewed. We are writing to inform you that your application to establish a U13 C Independent Team has been denied. The OWHA has established a process for the application and evaluation of requests for new team/association membership and name changes. Although, there are some areas of Ontario with limited opportunities for girls and women, there are also areas with established programs. New applications and name changes are reviewed based on the application submitted and current state of female hockey in the area. We encourage you to work with the established, female programs in your area. Based on the information presented on your application, this approval would negatively impact those female programs currently operating in this area. If you know of any players looking for a place to play next season, please advise the OWHA office (registrar@owha.on.ca) and we will assist them with contact information. Thank you again for your interest in the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association.”
Jen McKee is a volunteer with TDMHA and made the application. “I was approached by a few parents of girls that were currently on the Under-13 local league and Under-13 additional entry boy’s teams because they wanted a girl’s team in Tavistock. These girls wanted to continue playing together in town as a girls-only team.” She added the application was sent on January 24 of this year, but she heard nothing back for months. “After repeatedly phoning the office and emailing throughout March, I put some pressure on OWHA during the last week of March due to spring tryouts starting at some centres in April. On Thursday, March 30, I got an email from the OWHA’s new membership committee, no name attached, that it was denied. I have since phoned and emailed repeatedly to try to get a further explanation or an appeal. I have not received any response,” added McKee.
Along with the absence of any communication from the OWHA, McKee said the stakeholders had a hard time believing the decision. “Parents and girls were astonished that we were denied. They didn’t see any drawback to an additional team in the area. We assumed this would be the start of many teams in Tavistock. We had a lot of interest from Under-7 and Under-9 parents hoping there would be a girl’s team in the future for them.” McKee said she also received a call that there was interest in having an Under-18 team. “We were extremely surprised, especially since the Tavistock Jets, a female organization, was once a part of Tavistock. I have had a lot of interest since I sent the application, and I’m disappointed and upset to tell them that we were denied. Last year we had 345 players registered, as well as 45 in the First Shift program. Of all those registered, 58 were female.”
McKee said Tavistock Minor Hockey is a great organization in a fantastic community and should be able to ice a program for girls. “We have a wonderful group of coaches, trainers, on-ice volunteers, and executive members. The cost of registration is lower than other organizations in the area because we have great local sponsorship. We fundraise, and everything is divided equally among the players. Our girls like playing in Tavistock, and their siblings and friends play here too. Titan nation is strong, and we’re upset that girls are forced to leave because they want to play on an all-girls hockey team. Girl’s hockey is one of the fastest-growing sports in Canada, why would teams in Tavistock have a negative impact in our area?”
The Gazette reached out to OWHA President, Fran Rider, for more information but at press time had not received a response.