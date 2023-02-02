A motion regarding the increase of rental fees for local outdoor sports facilities has been referred back to staff, ending with a call for further community engagement by the District of North Vancouver.
In a meeting on Monday evening, council came together to discuss the proposal of increasing the current fees for the rental of sports fields, courts and other outdoor sports and recreation facilities by an average of five per cent, a hike deemed in line with 2023’s rate of inflation.
It was also proposed that the fees, supported by the City of North Vancouver, would be included within both region’s Fees and Charges Bylaw to increase transparency, and ensure they are reviewed each year in accordance with financial structuring.
Coun. Catherine Pope suggested that the council defer the first, second and third reading that had been planned, or “table it” for a year, as she felt more consultation was needed with community groups and stakeholders.
“I think that they weren’t surprised by this, they were blindsided,” she said.
“That’s how they feel and they are pretty upset. I don’t think that’s fair, there is a lot of confusion.”
Pope added that the ever-nearing threat of recession means this would be an extra blow for sporting communities.
“Outdoor sports is one of the few affordable sports for families, seniors, and lots of other people who are already struggling to cope with inflation and high grocery bills. This, to me, is the wrong time to increase fees, even if it’s only five per cent.”
It was seconded by Coun. Jordan Back, who said he hopes to reconvene with the community before a final decision is made.
“By giving it first and second reading tonight that does move this along, and I understand that increases have to happen, but I don’t like the fact that so many people are caught off guard with this change,” he said.
“I think by referring it back to staff, it allows opportunity to have conversations with those various user groups and then we can come back and debate it.”
Coun. Lisa Muri agreed, adding that while sports groups were contacted in December on the proposal, there was confusion about what the direction was and when it was going to be implemented.
She said the time gained during a referral would give council the opportunity to consider the impact to the user groups throughout the calendar year, particularly the pickleball groups who would feel the blow the most.
Should the fees be given the go ahead, all outdoor facilities, excluding tennis, pickleball and artificial turf areas, would see costs rise by four per cent – from $23.49 per hour to $24.50.
Outdoor tennis and pickleball would rise from $8.04 to $8.50, a six per cent hike, while artificial turf areas would come in at $71.50 an hour per field as opposed to $68 – a five per cent jump.
District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little said it was necessary to recoup user fees “wherever possible,” due to the inflationary fees the district is facing across the board, but agreed that further consultation was needed.
Little proposed a pause between the second and third reading, as opposed to a full referral, to create room for further discussion. If the vote is defeated at the third, then alternate motions could be considered then, he said.
However, Little’s proposal was decided against, with all council members but one, Coun. Jim Hanson, agreeing that the matter should be fully referred back to staff before a final decision could be made.
