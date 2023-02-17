Farm Credit Canada’s hunger-relief campaign has donated an equivalent of more than 40 million meals to food banks and programs across the country.
The Drive Away Hunger campaign, which was founded by Farm Credit Canada 19 years ago, has been incredibly helpful with keeping shelves at the Brandon Samaritan House food bank full, said executive director Barbara McNish.
“Its huge for us,” McNish told the Sun.
McNish has noticed an increase in the number of people who are using the food bank in 2023. At the beginning of February, Samaritan House was seeing up to 200 people a day visit the food bank.
“It’s a bit scary out there, and we’re seeing more new people singing up because they just can’t manage their food bills,” McNish said.
Kristin Beardsley, Food Banks Canada’s chief executive officer, agreed with McNish’s sentiments, saying in a press release issued by FCC on Wednesday that people on low or restricted incomes, and the food banks that serve them, are facing a difficult time with food affordability.
More than 14 per cent of Manitobans and more than one in five children across the province experience household food insecurity, which means they don’t have enough money to buy food, the Food Matters Manitoba website states.
Through its Food Action Hub, Food Matters Manitoba aims to develop, curate and distribute educational resources about food systems to gain a better collective understanding of the root causes of food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a direct result of rising costs of living, a spokesperson from Food Matters Manitoba told the Sun. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified issues that lead to poverty and food insecurity across Canada.
Household food insecurity can, in turn, lead to other issues, says the Pan-Canadian Health Inequalities Reporting Initiative. The initiative, the first pan-Canadian effort to document key health inequalities in the country and describe differences in health outcomes, reports that food insecurity can contribute to poor mental and physical health as well as increased use of health-care services.
The Drive Away Hunger program began in 2004 when an FCC employee drove an open-cab tractor trailer around Ontario for eight days to collect almost 60,000 pounds of food. Now the largest employee-led food drive in Canada, it has contributed more than 141 million meals through food and monetary donations.
The campaign is a way for Canada’s agriculture and food industries to positively impact food security issues like rising food bank usage, FCC executive vice-president and chief marketing officer Todd Kink stated in a press release Wednesday.
“Local food banks play an important role in communities across Canada as they support the ongoing need to provide nutritious foods to families,” Kink said.