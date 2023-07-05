ST. THOMAS – The child who died after being struck by a pickup truck in a collision that also injured four other pedestrians is being remembered as a loving boy who was days away from turning 12.
Aiden Curtis, 11, was killed Tuesday while walking with his friend and their family members. They were struck by an out-of-control pickup truck at the corner of Talbot and Inkerman streets in St. Thomas, police say. He would've turned 12 on Monday, family members say.
"He was always a happy boy. He never complained. He was just happy to be with his friends all the time," Simone Curtis, his great aunt, said after laying flowers at the crash site with her husband.
"This should've never happened."
St. Thomas police say the crash occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday when a pickup truck was heading west on Talbot Street, lost control and left the roadway. One other pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, police said. Three others were also hurt.
Nicholas Lemke, 19, is charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm. He was granted bail during a court appearance in St. Thomas Wednesday afternoon.
Lemke was released on several conditions that include living with his parent and not communicating with a list of people, such as the crash victims and their families. There is a court-ordered publication ban on the evidence heard at the bail hearing.
Funeral arrangements are being made for Aiden, the youngest brother to Jordan, 19, and Brooklyn, 16. His family described him as always smiling and happy to be with friends.
“He was the happiest, most caring and giving child in the world. He was such a peaceful, beautiful boy,” his father, Chadwick James, said tearfully.
Added Aiden’s grandfather, Wayne Curtis: “He appreciated every little thing in life.”
Aiden was a student at John Wise public school, where he became close friends with Jackson Pyne. The pair rode the bus to school together, and would spend lots of time outside and playing G.I. Joe, Pyne's mom, Ashley Rice, said.
"He was a really sweet boy. He was very sensitive, loving," Rice said.
A makeshift memorial of stuffed animals, flowers and toys grew throughout the day Wednesday, as residents, friends, emergency responders and loved ones stopped by to pay tribute.
Cathy Ahara said she laid flowers out of respect for the victim's family. She said she wanted them to know the community is thinking about them.
"It's heartbreaking for a family to lose a young child in a senseless way. It breaks my heart," she said.
St. Thomas police Chief Marc Roskamp said he reached out to Aiden's family to offer condolences and was working with the family of the badly injured crash victim. He also issued a stern warning against impaired driving.
"There are no excuses for this senseless tragedy. Impaired driving-related collisions are preventable," Roskamp wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
"Our message is clear when it comes to impaired driving and the significant threat it poses to public safety. You have been warned – don’t do it.
