Agriculture for Life, located in Foothills, just south of Calgary, has released the Alberta Safe Tractor Operation and Hitching Guide.
The guide was published to introduce the youth of Alberta to the operation of tractors, primarily for agricultural purposes, but would prove useful to all new tractor operators. As it is only a guide, it does not provide the level of information required to fully train or authorize anyone to be a competent tractor operator.
The guide is divided into four sections, beginning with safety basics for agriculture machinery. The next section is tractor safety followed by tractor operation and the final section is references. Each of the first three sections are divided into learning goals, related task sheets and safety activities.
“Agriculture is reported to be one of the most hazardous industries in Canada, with many agriculture workers and their families suffering serious incidents and fatalities each year due to large equipment,” said Luree Williamson, CEO of Ag for Life, in a press release. “This is why we have created the Alberta Safe Tractor Operation and Hitching Guide.”
Both the digital download and the print format are free from Ag for Life. Go to their website https://www.agricultureforlife.ca/tractor-safety-manual to get your copy.
A charitable organization, Ag for Life has been around since 2011. It aims to create a better understanding and appreciation of agriculture and offer educational programming to children, youth and adults. There are multiple publications and programs available on the Ag for Life website, along with teaching resources.
They also have two grant streams available, as Ag for Life is receiving $2.5 million from Alberta and the federal government to help companies recruit, hire and retain workers in the agricultural industry. Improve awareness of agriculture and agri-food related careers is the first grant stream and support the improvement of human resources practices and capacity is the second. More information about the grant is available on the Ag for Life website.
None