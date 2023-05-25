The Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum featuring the provincial candidates in the Grande Prairie and Grande Prairie-Wapiti constituencies.
The forum allowed candidates to share their platforms and answer questions from residents ranging from local topics, including health care, education, and the economy.
The chamber selected three candidates at random for each question.
Dustin Archibald (Alberta NDP), Brooklyn Biegel (Independence Party of Alberta) and Ron Wiebe (United Conservative Party) are running for a seat in the legislature for Grande Prairie-Wapiti.
Candidates for the Grande Prairie constituency are David Braun (Independence Party of Alberta), Shane Diederich (Green Party of Alberta), Nolan Dyck (United Conservative Party), Kevin McLean (Alberta NDP) and Preston Mildenberger (Alberta Party).
Grande Prairie Independent party candidate Braun said cuts are needed on the “excessive and overpaid administrative fat from health care.
“Within a sovereign Alberta, we will have the funds to attract and promote world-class and world-leading health industry experts.”
Alberta NDP Grande Prairie candidate McLean said the NDP would add signing bonuses up to $10,000 to attract health-care workers as well as create 10,000 new post-secondary spots specific to health-care fields. He said the plan would reduce wait times and stress on health-care workers.
Grande Prairie-Wapiti NDP candidate Archibald answered, “We'll be increasing the funding necessary to recruit and maintain health care professionals in around Grande Prairie.” He noted health care is one of the priorities of the Alberta NDP.
Independence party Grande Prairie-Wapiti candidate Biegel said Alberta could be in the Top 10 GDP nations in the world.
She said if Alberta were to separate from Canada and become its own country, it would be “very well-off” and continue supporting the oil and gas industry.
Alberta party Grande Prairie candidate Mildenberger believes the province already has a diverse economy.
“What we need to do now is to ensure that the funding is there for the stability and the growth of all those different industries,” he said, adding funds need to be spent on infrastructure to ensure Alberta doesn't only have a provincial reach but a global reach.
Grande Prairie-Wapiti UCP candidate Weibe said the province is already diversifying its economy and, under the UCP government, has seen investments from international companies like Amazon and Walmart. He also noted population growth since 2020 has led to economic opportunities in the province.
McLean said the NDP wants to remove tuition increases under the UCP government of the past couple of years. He said the closures of programs at Northwestern Polytechnic are a direct result of the UCP.
Archibald said the NDP would also ensure programs that are needed locally are offered at local institutions. He said it would help fill local labour gaps as well as Alberta as a whole.
Grande Prairie UCP candidate Dyck said more health care seats are coming under a UCP government. He also noted NWP is seeing the community's needs and reacting, adding seats where they are needed and cutting programs that are not needed.
“I believe in free choice as long as it doesn't affect me personally,” said Braun; he then said he is against drag queens reading in libraries.
Archibald said the NDP support the LGBTQ community, and “we accept people for who they are, not for who we want them to be.”
Mildenberger said everyone needs to be treated with respect and dignity regardless of sexual orientation.
A recording of the event is available on the chamber's Facebook page.
Green Party of Alberta candidate Diederich was not in attendance at the event.