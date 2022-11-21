Emergency services responded to a fatal house fire on Minden Hills just before midnight on Nov. 4.
Members of the OPP’s Haliburton Highlands detachment, fire departments from Minden Hills and Haliburton, and Haliburton EMS responded to the structure fire. A person was located dead in the structure.
At this time, the fire is believed to be non-suspicious.
The Haliburton Highlands OPP in conjunction with OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Chief Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.