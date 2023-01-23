Looking for ways to keep yourself entertained without leaving the North Shore? Comedy shows, art exhibitions, live music and a food festival are all occurring in North and West Vancouver across the next seven days, meaning you don't have to face the Lion's Gate bridge traffic should you not wish to. There are also a number of establishments throughout throwing some enticing Year of the Rabbit celebrations, both near and far.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Jan. 23 - 29, see below.
Under the Shade of the Lotus Tree
Artists Pari Azarm Motamedi and Rozita Moinishirazi, both originally from Iran, are bringing their home country to West Vancouver via paintings that illustrate Persian poetry and history both old and new. The complex pieces explore themes of the Persian diaspora that resulted from the Iranian Revolution, and the Fall of the Shah in 1979, and are available to be discussed with the artists themselves at an opening public reception on Tuesday, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
On until April 1, West Vancouver Art Museum. More information on the artists and exhibition can be found on the museum's website.
Joëlle Rabu in Concert
The Centennial Theatre is opening its 2023 scheduling with Joëlle Rabu and Nico Rhodes, a mother and son duo with a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee at its centre. In Rubu's concert Maybe This Time, the songstress brings to the stage a performance crafted from her own life experience, refelcting on decades of performance, travel and relationships, while son Rhodes tinkles the ivories.
Jan. 27. Centennial Theatre. Visit the theatre's website for times, tickets and more information.
Skate Plaza
Christmas and New Year's Eve might have been and gone but the Shipyard’s Skate Plaza remains open to the public long into winter. Until February you can find it right next to the area's new Warming Hut - a cosy cabin and outdoor area, complete with fire pit, that has mulled wine, hot apple cider and non-alcoholic apple cider on tap.
On until the end of Feb., The Shipyards. More information can be found via the CNV website.
LunarFest
LunarFest celebrations spanning performances, crafts, food events, tours and more will this year will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery and at Ocean Art Works on Granville Island, alongside additional festivities at West End Robson, the Orpheum and Jack Poole Plaza. The Lantern City, comprising a series of themed artworks will be at the Vancouver Art Gallery until Feb. 7 and Granville Island until Feb. 20.
On until Feb, Various locations. For the full run-down of LunarFest's 2023 edition, visit its website.
The Distance between Newfoundland and Toronto
Fresh off the back of its sold out run at 2022's Vancouver Fringe comes The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, a one woman show from Dolores Drake. Under the guise of title character Theresa Madonna Molloy, funny woman and actress Drake regales funny and farcical tales from a cross country plane journey, as she leaves Newfoundland for the first time to visit her granddaughter in Toronto.
Jan. 27 - Jan. 28, Presentation House Theatre. To book tickets, visit the PH Theatre website.
Dine Out
Sure, you can stay in for the month of January and wallow in self pity in the name of money saving, but you can also eat out, enjoy yourself, and not have it break the bank. Foodie festival Dine Out has fixed priced menu deals at a vast and varied selection of prime Vancouver breakfast, lunch and dinner spots. Some particular highlights on the North Shore include Deep Cove's newly refurbed The Raven, Park Royal's Trattoria and fine dining favourite Winston.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, various locations. Visit the Dine Out website for the full list of participating restaurants.
Keeping the Song Alive
Through a rich mix of traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation, this exhibition at Bill Reid's gallery of Northwest Coast Art pays ode to the unique friendship between hereditary Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin and ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern. In 1947, the three collaborated to record the ceremonial music of the Pesa (potlatch) for the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples, and the results of that joining of forces continues to resonate and inspire Kwakwaka’wakw artists and community members to this day.
Until March 19, Bill Reid Gallery. Visit the gallery's website for more information.
Lunar New Year at North Shore libraries
Until Feb. 4 libraries in both West and North Vancouver are hosting fun ways to engage with Lunar New Year celebrations. Events at West Vancouver Memorial Library include an Origami Workshop for kids ages six and up, a drop-in Lunar New Year story time, a Lantern Festival Learn, live music sessions, and craft workshops for kids aged four and up. Over at North Vancouver City Library, staff have decorated the library entrance with red lanterns and decorations and have comprised book recommendations about the cultural significance and history of Lunar New Year.
Until Feb. 4, various libraries. Visit the West Vancouver library, North Van City library or North Van District library online for their respective offerings.
The Lind Prize
This week marks the final few days to view the works of the finalists of the Philip B. Lind Emerging Artist Prize, with the winner to be announced at an award ceremony on Thursday evening. This year’s finalists, selected from more than 50 nominations, include pieces fromSidney Gordon, Natasha Katedralis, Simranpreet Anand, Jake Kimble, Wei Chen, Aaron Leon, and Katayoon Yousefbigloo, and explore the mediums of film, photography and video.
Until Jan. 29, The Polygon. More information on the event can be found at the gallery's website.
Heritage Food Tasting
One for the foodies: On Saturday, the Chinatown Storytelling Centre will be hosting a sublime food tasting evening as part of its series dedicated to ringing in the new year in style. Gastronomes are invited to taste test a variety of carefully curated plates, learning about the cultural significance and history of each dish along the way. With Cantopop and K-pop performances penned too, you can guarantee it will truly be dinner and a show.
Jan. 28, Chinatown Storytelling Centre. More information and tickets can be found on the centre's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
