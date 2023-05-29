Chatham-Kent EMS paramedics continue providing emergency transportation as their strike enters its second week.
The 125 full-time and part-time paramedics, Service Employees International Union Healthcare Local 1 members, began a strike against Medavie Health Services last Tuesday morning.
All ambulance stations in Chatham-Kent, including the Ridgetown base, are still manned as paramedics and provide emergency service as they are considered ‘essential workers’ by the Ambulance Act.
Both the union and Medavie issued statements urging the public to continue to call 911 for emergencies as EMS paramedics will respond.
“Chatham-Kent EMS service levels will remain the same, and there will be no impacts to our 911 system response,” a Medavie representative stated. “We want our community to know that the safety and access to high-quality care remains our top priority. Please continue to call 911 in the event of an emergency. We will be there to provide the high-quality care needed.”
The EMS employees, however, will not provide non-urgent patient transfer services, participate in community paramedicine programs or conduct maintenance duties at Medavie stations around Chatham-Kent during the strike.
Members of SEIU Local 1 voted 97 percent in favour of strike action on April 25, as the previous four-year contract expired on December 31, 2022.
The strike action began last Tuesday after the union failed to reach a new collective agreement.
The union is seeking mental health support, improved benefits, more defined scheduling for part-time employees and wage increases for its employees.
Laurie Chapman, SEIU Healthcare manager of hospitals, said getting long-term disability coverage provided by Medavie is one of the biggest issues in negotiations.
“Mental health supports are one of the big things with first responders and with our paramedics, and one of the things they face are issues related to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and mental health issues, and oftentimes their benefits are affected,” said Chapman. “With this group, which is unique for the paramedic service, the members pay their own premiums for those benefits, so if they have to go off work for a long-term basis, they pay roughly $6,000 per paramedic per year.”
Another main priority is Medavie’s requirement for part-time paramedics to be more available to work when off duty.
Chapman said this affects the ability of part-timer employees to work at neighbouring ambulance services, which many do to sustain a living since they do not get guaranteed hours working in Chatham-Kent.
“Their work-life balance does not exist, and the employer is pressing for increased availability, which doesn’t mean they would work. It means they have to make themselves available to work at Medavie,” said Chapman. “While that’s great for the employer, it means they can’t give that availability to other places where they might actually work.”
Wages are also a key opponent, although increases were included in the last contract. They need to keep up with the inflation rate and rising living costs.
Medavie, a private company based out of Nova Scotia, has provided service in Chatham-Kent since taking over from the Sun Parlour Ambulance Service in 2012.