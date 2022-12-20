Everyone’s got a favourite Christmas tune, one that seems to drive it all home and bring on the yuletide feels. Some prefer old classics, others opt for more modern takes. We asked a few familiar faces what their top holiday song was, with one caveat: they couldn’t pick The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” because there would be too much duplication.
Karl Wells, TV host and food critic
Wells puts “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” at the top of his list, “ever since I heard Peter Allen sing it in memory of Judy Garland. So emotional. So heartbreakingly beautiful.” Allen was Liza Minelli’s first husband, so Garland was his mother-in-law.
Catherine Allen, one half of The Fortunate Ones
Allen also picked “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” but the version straight from the source, Judy Garland herself. She sang it first in the 1944 movie “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
Andrew James O’Brien, other half of The Fortunate Ones
O’Brien says the first song he listens to every Christmas is Bing Crosby’s “Silent Night,” but feels Hey Rosetta’s “Carry Me Home” is “one of the most beautiful Christmas songs I’ve ever heard. If ever there’s a modern classic, ‘Carry Me Home’ would certainly be that.”
Doug Dunsmore, retired music professor and conductor
Dunsmore has conducted his share of Christmas music over the years, and he puts David Willcocks’ carol arrangements for choir, brass and pipe organ ahead of anything, especially “O Come All Ye Faithful” with fanfare. “They are the most special for me and truly mark the beginning of the Christmas season.” A close second — “because of its ability to touch one's soul” — is Morten Lauridsen's " O Magnum Mysterium."
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health
The province’s top public health official goes for the smooth stylings of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by American jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi. Which one? All of them!
Sheilagh O’Leary, deputy mayor of St. John’s
O’Leary picked the Bing Crosby/David Bowie duet of “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” from 1976. “A childhood fave, it was a fusion between old and new. It always brings a little tear.”
Seamus O’Regan, federal minister of Labour
Newfoundland’s federal cabinet minister chose the classic "In the Bleak Midwinter" as sung by beloved opera star Dame Kiri Te Kanawa. She’s the one who sang Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” at Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981.
Andrew Furey, premier of Newfoundland and Labrador
The province’s top political boss puts Ron Hynes’ “I’ll Be There Christmas Eve” at the top of his list. “I think it's symbolic of Ron's lyrical mastery, and "I'll Be There Christmas Eve" is just a beautiful song that captures his poetic genius.”
Jim Dinn, interim NDP leader
Dinn at first provided a list, but reluctantly pared it down to any choral rendition of “Silent Night/Night of Silence” with lyrics by David Haas. A close second was the Blind Boys of Alabama’s version of “Little Drummer Boy.”
The PC leader picked “A Children’s Winter” by Dermot O’Reilly as his personal favourite. He knew Dermot personally, so the song is extra special.
Petrina Bromley, singer/actor
Bromley also loves “A Children’s Winter” by Dermot O’Reilly, but chose the haunting Wexford Carol. “I love the thought that people have been singing it for hundreds of years, that my ancestors would’ve sung it in homes and pubs and churches over many, many years. It fills me with a real awe to imagine the people who could never have dreamed of this digital and electronic world we live in, sitting by candlelight and singing a song that we still sing today. That is a bit of Christmas magic.”
Juanita Mercer, Telegram legislative reporter
We didn’t poll Telegram reporters, but Mercer offered up her favourite anyway so we’re including it. It’s “Days Gone By” by Fred Jorgensen of The Navigators. “It reminds me of my childhood when we lived with my Nan.”