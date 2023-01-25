As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to honour her memory, the Taber Legion recognized two of its members due to their commitment and service to the community, as well as the Legion. Julia Williams, vice-president of the Taber Legion and Audrey Krizsan, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary were honoured last week for their awards and explained their thought process for being named.
“I was overwhelmed, I guess. Just to be thought of — I was taken back,” said Krizsan.
“To be nominated is such an honour — and I mean to win this award because it is remembering the Queen as well, I don’t know,” said Williams. “I’m just in very good company.”
“It’s really neat too because I’ve known Julia for such a long time and her family before her,” said Krizsan. “She has been such a strength at the Legion and we’ve worked together — she’s helped me along. If I had questions when I was doing the Remembrance program (she helped me), so we worked closely together on that as well, and our association has gone way back in other areas as well as the Legion. To be able to share this evening with Julia is very, very special.”
“Yes, I agree,” said Williams. “I’m in good company winning this award with Audrey, and in my position, I could not do it without the help of everybody else on the executive (board) and other people as well.”
Following this discussion, both individuals were a little too overwhelmed to directly say what actions they did, which would result in them receiving this award. Due to this, they ended up answering for each other with Krizsan taking the lead and explaining why Williams deserved such an honour.
“I would say Julia is dedicated to the Legion,” said Krizsan. “I knew her grandfather, he was a veteran. Her family has been veterans, long service to the country, and Julia picked up the mantle and has carried it. She retired from her paying job a number of years ago and immediately volunteered here at the office, and she runs the office pretty well. It’s a complicated business, really there are memberships and regulations, and she’ll just pick that up. This was like a full-time job for her. She was here every morning five days a week. I think she has pulled back a bit, but not by much.”
After this explanation from Krizsan, Williams did the reverse by speak- ing on what merits and actions that would’ve led to Krizsan receiving their recognition.
“For Audrey, I’d say she was instrumental in getting that poster and literacy program going,” said Williams. “I mean we get a wonderful amount of entries from the schools, they all participate. Even after she moved away and left they’re still involved in the program, and it’s great to see that. I think it’s because of Audrey.”
“I got all the schools involved,” added Krizsan. “Every school in Taber participates, including the school in Grassy Lake. The highest number of entries we’ve had was over 500 from this one area. That tells me that in the schools, between the schools and the parents, they are really caring the message of remembrance. Some of the poetry and essays were really meaningful and besides that, the students get recognition, both locally provincially and nationally. We had multiple winners, including a national level.”