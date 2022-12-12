The Blue Mountains councillor Gail Ardiel wants to see traffic calming measures on Grey County road 40.
At council’s meeting on Dec. 12, Ardiel brought the issue to the council. She noted that she had raised her concerns about speed on Grey Road 40 and safety concerns at the intersections of 40 and county roads 2 and 13 at the November meeting of the police services board.
The minutes of the board meeting can be read here.
Ardiel said she had witnessed multiple accidents at the intersections in recent months.
“People are travelling through those stop signs. We need to start doing something,” she said.
The intersections at Grey Road 40 and Grey Roads 2 and 13 are both two-way stops. Ardiel asked that Deputy Mayor Peter Bordignon raise the issue at county council for consideration,
“They need another plan for County Road 40. It is becoming deadly,” she said.
Ardiel suggested traffic lights at the intersection, or - as she preferred - roundabouts being constructed. Ardiel said the issue could become very serious as more and more traffic is being diverted onto Grey Road 40.
“(The county’s transportation) department needs to really look at all those aspects,” she said.
Bordignon said he would raise the issue with the county in order to begin a dialogue on the issue.