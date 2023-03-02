A 91-year-old man from Niagara-on-the-Lake is dead after a crash on Glendale Avenue at Homer Road on Monday afternoon.
The man was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
The man was driving a Mini Cooper on Glendale Avenue near the outlet mall when he struck a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer travelling in the opposite direction, Niagara Regional Police said in a news release.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, media relations officer Const. Barry Ravenek said in an email to The Lake Report.
The crash happened before Monday’s major snowfall and the roads were “clear and dry,” he said.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.
Anyone with information are asked to call the lead detective at 905-688-4111 and pick option three, badge number 1009170.
Anyone in the area with security cameras are asked to review the footage.