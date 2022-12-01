As the saying goes, Rome wasn't built in a day. Residents and businesses in Jordan are gaining a new appreciation for the meaning behind that statement.
Jordan is currently undergoing extensive construction to change the streetscape. It’s less facelift and more complete-organ transplant, as roads are ripped up, sewer systems and water mains are upgraded, and sidewalks and bicycle lanes are installed.
The goal, according to Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications at the Town of Lincoln, is to turn the hamlet into a real tourist hotspot, with a host of improvements elevating its status as a tourist jewel in Lincoln’s crown.
Before then, extensive construction is underway until 2025. That inevitably impacts business, but the town is keen to keep that to a minimum.
“We recognize there will be disruption, but we’re trying to mitigate it as much as possible,” said Di Ianni.
One of the biggest disruptions was Tay’s Treats on Nineteenth Street, where construction is currently taking place.
The business, owned by Taylor Berry, has been impacted by construction since it began, she said. Although the store remained open when the road was blocked for construction, customers and even staff were unsure if they could head down the street to the shop.
During summer, when she usually sells bucket loads of ice cream, she saw a huge drop in tourists coming in.
“I lost all tourism this summer,” she said.
It reached a head when construction meant that her shop became inaccessible to vehicles. Because customers couldn’t drive to the shop, she prepared to close the store and switch to deliveries.
Fortunately, the town of Lincoln was able to accommodate her in the Fleming Centre in Beamsville, where she will occupy the concession stand next to the hockey rink, which Berry is grateful for.
Now, she’s waiting for Nineteenth Street to finish and for normal service to resume, and hopefully, all the construction will be worth the result.
“I’m hoping that once it’s all done it will be worth it,” she said.
Across on Main Street at Inn on the Twenty, general manager Christophe Hermez is confident that it will be worth all the disruption.
“You can’t make an omelette without breaking some eggs,” he said.
Hermez is hoping that the construction will elevate the hamlet, making it more of a premium destination.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to look great.”
With new cycle paths, better sidewalks, improved intersections and a new parking lot, he believes that Jordan will not only look and feel more ‘premium’ but will also be safer for cyclists and pedestrians. But it will still be one of the more relaxed, hidden-away spots in Niagara.
“It’s your little secret,” as he described it.
Hermez also praised the communication and working relationship with the town and the construction company, Trenchline.
The town met with businesses in Jordan this year, and at that meeting, it was announced that work on Main Street would start in April or May 2023. However, that would have meant that construction would have finished at the height of the summer season, which would have caused disruption to tourists.
After discussions between the hotel and the town and Trenchline, it was instead agreed that work would start as soon as possible after winter ends so that the summer peak is not affected, according to Hermez.
As for residents, Steven Witherspoon, who lives in Jordan, said that although there was disruption, it will be worth it.
“It was a living hell in terms of dust, but that’s minor in terms of the scale of the project,” he said. “I think they’ve done a good job.”
However, he said, the next step will be linking all the attractions in Lincoln together.
“This community has jewels everywhere but an inability to connect them,” he said, suggesting better kayak-launching facilities onto Twenty Mile Creek, which leads into Jordan Harbour, or better trails and bike lanes.
“How do you connect everything together in an environmentally friendly way?” he asked.