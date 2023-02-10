The first year of the Brandon Friendship Centre’s youth tutoring program was so successful, leading to better grades and increased confidence for students, that its facilitators are hoping the federal government will provide funding for another 12 months.
The student success program, which is supported by federal funds funnelled through the National Association of Friendship Centres, began last March and is set to wrap up next month.
The program assisted students who were struggling in their studies due to mandatory online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, head tutor Ron Houle said.
“A lot of the students fell so far behind [because of] that. They’re needing help to catch up and move forward.”
Early in the pandemic, when schools shut down and shifted to remote learning, six per cent of Manitoba students had technology challenges — equating to more than 10,000 students, according to a survey.
In a report on school closures and the online preparedness of children during the pandemic, Statistics Canada said increased absenteeism, poor literacy and math outcomes and potential for long-term educational disagreement were also concerns.
Students who made use of the program at the Friendship Centre — which was open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth — especially sought help with mathematics, English and French lessons. But it also gave young people more than just a hand up with their studies — it helped them return to normalcy after the pandemic through making connections with others and realizing they were not alone in their struggles.
“They would come here and see other students their age with tutors as well,” Houle said. “We even had some of them say, ‘Oh, you know, I thought it was just me.’”
Lyndon Bournon mainly tutors adults at the Friendship Centre but got involved with the student success program out of a love for teaching and a desire to help kids succeed. The tutoring services, he said, were very much needed, and the need hasn’t gone away.
“This isn’t just because of the pandemic. I think this need was always there. There were always kids who needed that extra bit of help,” he said.
Bournon and Houle are both hoping the program will return for another year and plan to inquire about funding with the National Association of Friendship Centres.
“This program has been successful, no question about it,” Bournon said. “This is a genuinely necessary program.”
The National Association of Friendship Centres didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.