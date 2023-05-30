The Halton Police have taken nine suspects into custody following a shooting incident in Georgetown on May 22, 2023.
At around 10:30 pm, a call alerted the police to shots being fired at a residence located on Winston Churchill Blvd, just north of Guelph Street.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a lone male victim with gunshot wounds. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Shortly afterward, another call informed the police of two additional male victims who had also sustained gunshot injuries and were currently receiving treatment at Georgetown Hospital. Police have since confirmed that all three males were wounded in the same shooting incident. The victims are reported to be stable.
In the aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement swiftly located a suspect vehicle and conducted a stop. Four males were apprehended during this operation, and the police seized a firearm. Subsequently, the police arrested an additional five males in connection to the shooting, bringing the total number of arrests in relation to this incident to nine.
The Halton Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are determined to gather all pertinent information. They encourage anyone with further details or relevant insights to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.