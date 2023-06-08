The valedictorian for Medicine Hat High School in 2023 is Nicholas Hao.
“I’m actually a bit surprised. I was wondering if I would make it,” said Hao. “I didn’t want too much attention for myself but here I am so I will make the most of it.”
Born in Canada, he and his brother Noah went to live in China with their aunt and uncle when he was very young and it was there both learned to speak Chinese. They returned to live in Canada in 2013. The family had planned a trip back to China a few years ago but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Hao has been accepted into McMaster University in the health sciences program and plans to go to medical school.
“Finally, I have something to compete with my brother,” said Hao.
His brother just finished his second year of engineering at the University of Toronto.
“Only one and a half years apart, but we are close enough that we can share a bunch of subjects and laughs.”
The sciences are Hao’s ace, with biology being his favourite, something he credits to a great teacher who taught him at Hat High. Outside of academics, Hao loves listening and playing music, playing chess and reading when he has time.
“I have lots of different hobbies and interests. I had to filter all of them because it was eating up my time,” explained Hao.
Hao has his ARCT (associate diploma) level in piano and plays at his church. ARCT is one of the two highest academic standings awarded by the Royal Conservatory of Music certificate program. He teaches a few students piano and used to play at music festivals while he was still taking lessons, but hasn’t done so since.
Prior to the pandemic, Hao was a member of the chess club but hasn’t been able to rejoin due to having more schoolwork. His options while at Hat High were primarily academic, including anatomy, psychology and computer science.
While McMaster is a long way from home, his brother won’t be far away during the academic year.
“I can drop in and surprise him,” said Hao, who added he missed his brother more than he’d like to admit.
Hao is motivated by learning and stated that giving up is not his thing.
“One of the concepts I go by is finding solutions or answers to questions. Whether that be in life, where I don’t always have the answers, or in school.”
Becoming a doctor felt more like a calling than a conscious choice for a career path.
“I wanted to be a doctor because my mom got a (rare) illness,” explained Hao. “A doctor had diagnosed it correctly and that saved her life.”
Additionally, he has a couple of friends who have Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system that is often called an invisible illness. It is estimated it affects about 1 in 100 teenagers and causes, among other symptoms, abnormal blood flow to the heart and lungs along with digestive and temperature regulation problems.
Undecided yet on the branch of medicine he wants to enter, Hao added, “If I was to be a family doctor, I’ll probably complete my residency somewhere up north where there are fewer doctors.”
This summer, Hao will be volunteering at a Christian summer camp in Cypress Hills as a cabin leader. He plans to fly to Ontario with his brother in late August to begin his post-secondary studies.