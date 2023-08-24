North Simcoe is in good hands from an economic perspective, according to a Tay Township council representative.
During the updates portion of the recent council meeting, Coun. Gerard LaChapelle spoke to the “very positive” activities of the Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe (EDCNS) on behalf of the township.
“I was pleased to see we had the strategic plan,” he said. “You’ll hear more about it when they do their presentation here, but it seems that the four municipalities are really on board now.”
Last year, during budget discussions throughout north Simcoe, many council heads expressed their disappointment in the return on investment that was being provided by the EDCNS after having asked to see financial reports and get key performance indicators on the organization they were paying into.
During those budget talks, the municipalities of Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny Township as well as Tay looked into cutting and freezing the EDCNS allocation until results were obtained. At that time in January, Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Rawson said he and other partners had “no confidence” in the organization.
The turnaround from Suzanne McCrimmon as executive director, hired in late 2022, was noticeable. Events throughout north Simcoe have put the EDCNS in a proactive role, such as a downtown revitalization walkabout in April of this year.
As per the strategic plan LaChapelle spoke to at the Tay meeting, he expressed, “Kudos. It was a creative 10 out of 10 by the people there.
“I just thought I’d give a heads-up. We are making some progress, and it seems that the leadership has really come forward … It was very informative.”
Mayor Ted Walker praised the EDCNS for efforts made despite budget constraints, stating, “They seem to be working very hard.”
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.