The Government of Canada has announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system. Using the new NOC categories will allow Canada to bring in global talent in high-demand sectors like health care, construction, and transportation.
The government says it is working to welcome newcomers who bring the skills to Canada as its economy needs to help address acute labor shortages across the country.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, made the announcement about the new scheme under which nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers would be among 16 occupations now included in Express Entry.
The NOC system is used to track and categorize all jobs in the Canadian labor market and is updated to reflect changes in the economy and in the nature of work.
The changes to the NOC system will help expand pathways to permanent residency for temporary workers and international students, as more jobs will become eligible for the programs managed under Express Entry.
Through this update, 16 occupations that were not previously eligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.
Sean Fraser said that the government was using ‘all of the tools at its disposal’ to tackle labor shortages, particularly in key sectors like health care, construction, and transportation.
‘These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future. I’m thrilled to announce expanded pathways to permanent residence in Canada for these in-demand workers.’
Foreign nationals with work experience in 16 occupations are now eligible to apply through Express Entry. These include payroll administrators, dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants, nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates, pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, sheriffs and bailiffs, correctional service officers, by-law enforcement and other regulatory officers, estheticians, electrologists and related occupations, residential and commercial installers and servicers, pest controllers and fumigators, other repairers and servicers, transport truck drivers, bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators, heavy equipment operators and aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors.
Kartar Singh, a Canadian resident with family in India’s Punjab state welcomed the news. He said the updated classification will help many of his family members to emigrate to Canada who were previously not eligible for Express Entry.
‘This will not only be a great help for my family, but for thousands of people who are experts in these occupations, who will now be able to make Canada their new home.”
Samreen Siddiqui, a Pakistan-origin resident of Milton said she hoped the new announcement would help address the labor shortage due to which healthcare facilities are overburdened across Canada.
“If more healthcare workers emigrate to Canada, we may have to wait less for receiving medical attention we so need”, she said.