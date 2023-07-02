MIDDLESEX - Members of the Middlesex London Ontario Health Team (MLOHT) presented, at the last council meeting on June 20, a proposal to implement a Primary Care Recruitment program in Middlesex County. This recruiting program involves the position of a recruiting and retention coordinator to proactively encourage family medicine residents to establish themselves in the county and increase the small number of family doctors in the area.
This report was presented by Amber Alpaugh-Bishop, Lead of MLOHT, and Melissa Linseman, Primary Care Transformation Lead of London Middlesex Primary Care Alliance (LMPCA). Alpaugh-Bishop pointed out that there is an issue regarding the number of family physicians in Middlesex County. This issue includes a significant percentage of doctors that are close to retirement. Both situations generate constant concern for the proper development of family health in the county and priority care for residents who need it. Alpaugh-Bishop also mentioned that there is a shortage of new family doctors, making the situation even more difficult. This problem grows when the need for more adequate medical spaces and the lack of Internet connection are included.
Furthermore, Linseman explained that improving access to primary care was identified as a key performance indicator for the MLOHT, and it is therefore appropriate for Middlesex County to take a leadership role in this initiative. She also explained that the role of the new recruitment coordinator would involve four key areas of responsibility: strategy development, stakeholder engagement, provider recruitment, and retention. According to this proposal, the budget for the program is $200,000 for the next three years, and the confirmation had to be provided by June 30, with the aim of starting the program on October 1st. The budget allocation of $200,00 covers the salary of the coordinator role, travel expenses, event participation, and material printing.
Unfortunately, several councillors expressed concern that there was not much time to approve this proposal, since the budget cycle has already been approved. It was suggested to reformulate the recommendation and ask the staff in charge to bring a report with more information and recommendations for future budget discussions, mainly on the timeline. That motion was approved and any decision for the Primary Care Recruitment program was postponed until more information is available.