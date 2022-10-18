It’s a good time to go out for a haunted house crawl, with many opening this weekend.
If you do, don’t forget to head up to Redcliff where Kevin and Julie Lagasse own a greenhouse and have converted it into more than 11,000 square feet of haunted fun.
Halloween is in the Lagasse blood and Kevin is very passionate about it, which he’s passed along to his daughter Courtney, who has created her own rooms. Courtney will get ideas and bring them to her father, who owns a roofing and restoration company, and he builds them for her.
There are several new rooms this year. One is a pirate room, with a large ship that Kevin and Julie created and built together. Another room was still under construction but Kevin promises it will be ready for when they open.
The first part of the haunted greenhouse is home-style, with the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, TV room and library. From there it moves into themed rooms, such as a sÃ©ance room, zombie room, and crypt room. At one point the path leads patrons outside into a graveyard and then back in.
Actors are inside, and you might see a fake gorilla or a real one. Same goes for witches, scarecrows, clowns and other Halloween delights. If you are lucky, Maleficent will make an appearance. And don’t forget the spider room – one is very large and custom-made by Julie. Kevin rigged it up so that it bolts out of a hiding spot when people are walking through.
A portion of the proceeds from the Haunted Greenhouse will go to HALO and another to Prairie Gleaners, who allow their lot to be used for parking during October.
The Haunted Greenhouse is open seven days a week. From Sunday through Thursday times are 6-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6-11 p.m. Cost to enter the greenhouse is $10 for adults and $5 for kids or $25 for a family.
The Haunted Greenhouse is located at 305-2 Street SW in Redcliff.