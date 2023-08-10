Nunavut RCMP are investigating after a man in Coral Harbour was reportedly driving around town on an ATV while armed.
“At 10:30 p.m. the Coral Harbour RCMP responded to a call of a male on an ATV armed with a firearm driving around town,” said Sgt. Pauline Melanson, a spokesperson for Nunavut RCMP.
“The Coral Harbour RCMP made efforts to locate the ATV, when they could not locate him they requested a social media post asking the public to go indoors for their safety.”
That Facebook post was made around 11:15 p.m. local time.
It said that an update would be provided when available.
That update came early Wednesday morning when police said the man had been arrested without incident.
Melanson did not name the suspect, or say if there were any charges or injuries.
“The matter is still under investigation and I cannot provide further details,” she said.