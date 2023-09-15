A couple years ago, Jeffrey Nelson’s daughter, Wahianonron, told him she was interested in playing volleyball.
Her school, Lake of Two Mountains (LTM) High School, didn’t have a volleyball program, but Nelson knew the sport well. “I used to play volleyball, and I absolutely loved it,” he said. So he volunteered to start up a girls’ recreational program at the school, with students soon flocking to the activity.
Nelson, who has more than 35 years of coaching experience, didn’t stop there. The same year, he brought volleyball to both Ratihén:te High School and Rotiwennakéhte Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa elementary school – even though the sport was not commonplace in Kanesatake.
“There was zero. There was none,” said Nelson.
Today, it is one of the most popular athletic activities among Kanehsata’kehró:non youth. Local students even hold a gold medal in the sport from the 2023 First Nations Education Council (FNEC) Interschool Games – champions in the 10-12 mixed volleyball category.
“You can tell just by being there that it meant so much to them, and to win on top of that gave them more drive to do it next year,” said Selena Beauvais, a chaperone and coach at the games and program animator for the Kanesatake Youth of Today (KYOT) program run by the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC).
“Having someone like Jeff in the community is so great,” she said. “Dedicated and determined, he is someone to look up to that has a lot of drive and passion for what he loves most.” Volleyball has been a hit in the community since Nelson started his programs, she said.
Kanesatake students have taken to the sport so much, in fact, that they asked Nelson about finding a way to continue in summer.
“They wanted to keep playing volleyball because they’ve fallen in love with the sport, so I’ve built them a beach volleyball court down in the beach area,” he said. He finished the project about a month ago.
He also raised money from local businesses to benefit students in his Kanesatake volleyball programs, giving each one a backpack, a beach volleyball, and a gift certificate for new shoes to end last school year, in addition to buying new equipment for the program. His effort has been so well-regarded by the community that he raised $12,000 in only a day-and-a-half.
Meanwhile, this year marks a turning point for the program at LTM, where for the first time he is launching a competitive team. The squad, which is for those in secondary three and four, will play in the Reseau du sport etudiant du Quebec (RSEQ). More than 20 girls showed up to try out.
The program will continue to include recreational teams.
“It’s turned into a huge success because I have a feeling by the time everything’s all set up, there will be something around 50 girls playing at LTM,” he said. Wahianonron will play on the competitive team.
There are no mixed volleyball divisions in the RSEQ, so his Kanesatake programs are ineligible to compete. Locally, he remains focused on the FNEC Interschool Games in hopes of bringing back more medals to Kanesatake, not to mention giving local students a positive force in their lives.
“I just feel sports are such an important part of growing up,” he said. “It teaches you everything – it teaches you discipline, it teaches you strength. It helps with the mental aspect. It just helps you in every single way you can think of growing up. It teaches you to be on time, it teaches you respect. Just everything, honestly.
“I’m a big supporter when it comes to organized sports.”
Volleyball will ramp back up at Kanesatake schools around the end of October.