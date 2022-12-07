If you’ve ever thought the speeds in Tiny Township were outdated, you might be right.
At a recent meeting of the committee of the whole, public works director Tim Leitch provided council members with a minimum maintenance standard report, to provide the municipality with minimum service levels permitted and followed in the township.
Within the report, it stated that public works strives to exceed the minimum standards while maintaining the legal obligation to ensure public safety as well as minimizing exposure to liability. The guidelines provided to council showed what obligations public works would consider in snow removal, pothole treatment, icy conditions, sidewalk maintenance, and more.
The report further documented the Ontario regulation of the Municipal Act, 2001, which listed classifications of highways designated by speed limits as based on average daily traffic. Class 1 would qualify as a high-speed, high-volume classification, while Class 6 would target the low-speed, low-volume areas of the municipal roads.
Coun. Steffen Walma asked Leitch if segmented sections of roads which vary in speeds would adjust the classification of that entire road.
Leitch responded that as a continuous section of road, “we wouldn’t stop and plow that one section based on that. We would treat it to the highest class along a single stretch of road.”
Resident concerns about township roads were brought to Walma’s attention, he shared; most notably regarding the widened bridge section of Baseline Rd. S. between the eastern Concessions 4 and 6.
A review of all speed limits in the township was the solution, according to Leitch.
“Currently we have – that we’re aware of – 38 different bylaws on different speed changes in everything we’ve had over the past decades, and it’s obviously very confusing.
“The intent is to consolidate into one bylaw, eliminate the confusion, and also review where we’re at in 2023 from a traffic volume, versus some of these bylaws that were put in place decades ago.”
Added density in residential areas along with guidelines stated in the township’s transportation master plan required that the municipality needs “to maintain corridors for effective and efficient flow of vehicles and service vehicles, and also recognizing that certain safety aspects have to be in place,” said Leitch.
The director’s response amused Walma, who injected humour into the meeting by pointing out that the lowest Class 6 designation roads could never need snow clearing – it was met with smiles as many on council and staff, including both Walma and Leitch, admitted they lived on Class 6 roads themselves.
“Basically, (Class) 6 can be assumed to be a 5,” explained Leitch, adding “that would not be an appropriate response to making sure people can get to work.”
Walma replied, “I’m just kidding. I’m very happy with my snow removal service.”
Mayor David Evans stated he would be looking forward to the upcoming consolidated bylaw for the township.
The minimum maintenance standard staff report, including designations of road classes, can be viewed within the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.