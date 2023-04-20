COBALT - Cobalt council has accepted the resignation of Mita Gibson from the position of mayor.
The town now has 60 days to fill the vacancy or declare an election.
The resignation was accepted at council's April 18 meeting without discussion.
Acting Mayor Doug Wilcox read the resignation letter publicly. It was dated April 6 but contained no comment other than Gibson's decision to resign.
On April 4 an integrity commissioner's report was reviewed at the Cobalt committee-of-the-whole meeting, and council penalized Gibson with two month's docked remuneration because of her actions which resulted in the loss of the former library board.
Approximately 45 members of the public were present for the April 18 meeting and the acceptance of the resignation was greeted with applause from throughout the gathering.
Town manager Steven Dalley outlined avenues the town could take to fill the position.
A by-election could be held, but that would be the most costly and time-consuming route, he said.
Council could appoint from within to fill the mayor's seat, and declare a councillor's seat vacant, he said.
Council could go back to the mayoral candidates from the October municipal election and appoint the next person in line. Former councillor Angela Adshead placed second to Gibson in that race.
Acting Mayor Doug Wilcox also noted the town could advertise and request expressions of interest.
Councillor Harry Cooper stated he would like to see council go to the general public to ask for applications to see if anyone is interested in the mayor's seat.
Councillor Angela Hunter commented she is "concerned that we very recently have had our election and the public did vote." By asking if other people are interested in the position, the town would be bringing forward candidates "who the public didn't have a chance to vet. It's four years and people did have a chance to step forward" for the position during the recent election, she pointed out.
Along with Adshead, Rod Prior and Mike Harrison ran for the mayor's position in the last municipal election.
Wilcox suggested that one option would be to open the position to all previous candidates and all retired mayors.
The vacancy will be discussed further at council's next committee-of-the-whole meeting on May 2.