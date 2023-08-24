Several artists who have already made a name for themselves in Neepawa are stepping into the spotlight in Brandon, where the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba (AGSM) is featuring their work in an exhibit called “Let Them Fly.”
“Let Them Fly” is a showcase of recent work by Devrin Fronda, Laurie Goodon, Greg Jones, Sheena Johnson, Dorothy Lyon, Justin Smith, Stan Szwagirczak and Barb Thompson. The artists are affiliated with Touchwood Park Association, which was established by members of the Neepawa community, located 76 kilometres northeast of Brandon, in 1963 as the first rural association for persons with developmental disabilities in Manitoba. The exhibition will run from Aug. 24 to Oct. 14, with a public reception for the artists to be held on Sept. 21 in the AGSM’s main lobby.
Artist and educator Gerry Oliver has guided a weekly, two-hour class at ArtsForward, the community’s arts and entertainment centre, for 10 years. And while he chooses the parameters for each session, he encourages self-expression and experimentation in the artists. Each lesson also emphasizes certain skills, so gallery visitors will notice some unity in material, colour and technique in each series.
As the Sun previously reported, the group’s last exhibition at the Brews Bothers Bistro in Neepawa in February of 2023 was met with great acclaim.
“It was really positive,” Oliver said. “We’ve had some classes this summer, as well, and ArtsForward has been posting their work every week on Facebook. The audience seems to keep getting bigger.”
“Let Them Fly” is a celebration of the artists’ work and the accomplishment of being selected to exhibit at the AGSM. The title was also chosen as a reflection of the awe Oliver feels at the creativity the artists bring to their projects, especially when it comes to colours.
“When you let them loose on a project, they fly,” she said. “You start off with one image in mind that just sort of starts the process, and then they all come out different.”
Along with their talent, Oliver has witnessed the artists’ confidence flourish over the years, which has given them the motivation they need to explore their individuality in their artwork.
“They do put their on mark on it. They’re quite firm in the colours they choose, what it’s going to look like, so they are becoming artists in their own right. I’m really proud of them for that,” she said.
When Oliver proposed the idea of featuring the Neepawa artists to the AGSM, she was met with an enthusiastic response, she said.
“They’ve been very supportive of this,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure how they did it, or why they did it, but the artists’ fee that they give when you’re showing there – they doubled it.”
Even though it’s located in Brandon, the AGSM serves a broad community, said curator Lucie Lederhendler.
“It’s always a real treat when you find a group who is being served outside of Brandon, who we can showcase.”
During her preparation of the upcoming exhibit, Lederhendler has been looking through the artists’ work, and says she is nothing short of impressed.
“All of these real personalities come up,” she said. “With the colour, especially, I think is where their personalities shine through.”
Lederhendler is always pleased to see art being a big part of the lives of people in Manitoba, and not relegated to the kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms. The diversity of artists that are featured at the AGMS is also something to celebrate, she said.
“It’s crucially important to me…absolutely foremost in our values, that we represent the true diversity of the people that we serve, the communities that we serve.”
That distinctiveness shows through in each piece of art that the Neepawa artists have created and that will be on display in “Let Them Fly,” Lederhendler said.
“These artists don’t put limitations and labels on themselves”, she said. “And as they’re making art, they’re creating something. It’s building something that wasn’t there before.”