Those who find themselves passing by the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie (AGGP) will now be greeted by even more artwork.
The wall outside of the gallery, inside Montrose Cultural Centre, is now displaying works from the TREX (Travelling Exhibition) Northwest.
The first show is Winter Wonderland, featuring four Peace Region artists: Sharon Krushel, Amanda Monette, Ron Marceau and Paul Lavoie.
“I thought of it right away that it would be perfect for the first exhibition for the TREX wall, and I emailed Krusehl, and she called me right away, and she was super excited to be able to get this opportunity,” said Jaimie-Lee Cormier, curator and manager of TREX Northwest.
“I was super excited to get some artwork on the wall.”
The idea came to Cormier after a trade meeting in Edmonton and speaking with other TREX co-ordinators.
“I'm hoping some artwork on the wall will make the gallery more fun, interactive, and welcoming.
“I'm hopeful that it will bring more people into the gallery because a lot of people don't realize that the gallery is free admission and it's a super inviting environment.”
She wanted to bring new display ideas that could be incorporated outside a typical gallery space, while adding interest to draw in more patrons.
Cormier hopes to have about six exhibitions on the approximately 17-foot wall over the course of a year.
The first show is up and ready for viewing, but she is looking for more artists to apply with submissions in a wide variety of mediums.
“(Submissions) can range from any type of artwork, so any type of 2D-like photography, painting, printmaking, there are no limitations, some could be sculptural pieces or an installation piece would be really cool.
“I'm hoping I might get some submissions from artists that have mural experience and maybe have an artist come in and paint a mural on the wall,” she said.
She would also like to see submissions that include educational elements which may open potential to host a workshop in the classroom in the basement of the gallery.
“I really would love to see some fun, funky, more contemporary pieces coming into the space for sure.”
If an artist is chosen, they will be paid CARFAC fees for exhibiting their work.
Applications are coming in, saus Cormier, with five as of last Friday.
Solo or group exhibitions will be accepted.
KMSC Law will sponsor the wall for the next four years; it is also supported by the Alberta Foundation for the Arts and Alberta Government.