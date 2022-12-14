Birders are all a-twitter at the advent of this year’s annual Christmas Bird Count set to take place in Jasper this Saturday, Dec. 17.
The local event, hosted again by the Friends of Jasper National Park, is a small but still integral part of a much larger information collection drive. The National Audubon Society, based in the United States, has conducted the count across the Americas and the Caribbean, all in the interests of citizen science.
This will be the 123rd year of the count.
“It's an amazing effort,” said Sarah Butterfield, project supervisor with the Friends.
The Christmas Bird Count has been conducted locally since 1983.
Audubon is a well-known ornithological organization. It promotes a better understanding and appreciation of birds and bird behaviour through its publications and projects such as its annual counts, including the Great Backyard Bird Count that happens in mid-February.
There are thousands of communities that participate, which translates to many tens of thousands of participants.
Audubon also acts toward conservation efforts. Right now, there are 389 North American bird species that are threatened by climate change, according to Audubon’s website found at www.audubon.org. That work is supported by the raw data collected and compiled by all of those participants.
Through the help of local sponsoring organizations like the Friends, citizen birders are enlisted to get out (with their binoculars and bird books if need be) and record every bird seen or heard between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
In Jasper National Park, there are 10 areas from which participants can choose to do their counts, which get tabulated on tally sheets. With all the pigeons and crows in the townsite, it’s difficult not to be a birder.
Afterward, they submit their information back to the Friends where a volunteer compiles all of the data.
That information then goes into an immense database that is managed and analyzed by the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, Canada's national bird conservation organization.
“They use their data collected to assess the health of bird populations and to help guide conservation action,” Butterfield said.
People can register by visiting www.eventbrite.com/cc/christmas-bird-count-2022-1461159 and choosing one of 10 available count zones to focus on. Print off your tally sheet, sharpen your pencil, and get ready for a day of pure birdwatching delight on Saturday. Don’t forget to dress for the weather and stay safe out there.
Better yet, bring your friends or family. After all, birds of a feather should flock together.
“It's a lot of fun to do in groups,” Butterfield said, adding that it’s “super accessible” for anyone and everyone to enjoy.
Last year’s count in Jasper registered 12 birders reporting 29 different bird species with 15 mallards, two bald eagles, and one ruffed grouse among others. You won’t find heron on the list as one of the regulars but there is a form for rare birds that get spotted just in case.
The final results should be available by the end of January.