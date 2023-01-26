What a difference a year makes.
Last January, snowpack was measured at about twice normal level in locations across the West Kootenay. This year, numbers at most stations are below normal.
“Most regions of BC received lower than normal snow accumulation for the start of January, with snowpack percentages dropping across the province,” notes the January 16 snowpack update from the River Forecast Centre. “The provincial snowpack varies between regions, with almost all areas of the province below normal for January 15.”
The provincial average for the automatic recording sites is 80% (dropping from 87% on January 1). The West Kootenay, however, remains below that, with snowpack levels recorded at 77% of normal to this date.
The station at Redfish Creek near Nelson is the highest in the area, at just about 98% of normal snowfall at the site, while the Duncan Dam 2 site is the lowest level, at 42%. In late January 2022 the dam station recorded snowpack more than 200% above the average for that time of year.
No station in the West Kootenay is recording higher-than-average snowpack.
The snowpack in the East Kootenay is a little higher, with an average of 84% of normal for this time of year. The Okanagan has highest level of snowpack compared to normal in the province, with the automated stations recording 106% of normal for this time of year.
By January 15, on average, approximately 55% of the total seasonal snow pack has accumulated.
Forecasters keep watch on snowpack to better predict the potential for spring flooding in any of the province’s watersheds. However, it’s still early in the season for prediction, and the Centre notes that snowpack will continue to accumulate until May.