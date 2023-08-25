The Town of Conception Bay South is buying technology that it hopes will cut down on future unexpected repair costs involving the town’s watermain.
Engineering and public works committee chairperson councillor Melissa Hardy made the motion at a public council meeting August 15 to purchase the leak detection equipment. EMCO Waterworks Limited will supply it at a cost of $52,231 plus HST.
“This will pay for itself over time, for sure,” said Mayor Darrin Bent. He called the purchase “good preventative action.”
Councillor Hardy agreed. She pointed out the equipment would prove especially useful in light of all the watermain leaks the Town has had to deal with in the past.
The City of Mount Pearl bought similar technology several years ago in the hope of finding more leaks and decreasing the water fees it has to pay to the regional authority which supplies water to the bigger municipalities on the Northeast Avalon.
Hardy’s motion to buy the equipment carried unanimously.