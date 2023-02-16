Our inaugural article on tourism in Uxbridge revealed that the township has abundant resources on which to build a prosperous industry. Even without a lake, Uxbridge still has numerous outdoor amenities, including trails, ski hills, golf courses, and municipal recreation facilities. It has historical attractions like a museum, a heritage railway, a national historic site dedicated to a world famous author, and Canada’s largest mausoleum, an architectural wonder. It has numerous restaurants and intriguing shops. It has a beautiful concert and theatre venue, and a number of unique special events held both indoors and outdoors throughout the year. It has numerous farms willing to open their gates to visitors, everything from a bison ranch to a maple sugar plantation.
In a survey of 50 local residents conducted last month, the Cosmos asked three questions. First, what did respondents think were Uxbridge’s top three attractions? Almost every attraction made it onto someone’s list, so people’s perceptions obviously vary, although the three most often mentioned were the trail system, the railway, and the Fantasy of Lights. That assessment matches what Township officials have said.
Second, what are Uxbridge’s top three ‘undiscovered gems’, attractions that could bring in more visitors if marketed more aggressively? Again, there were many candidates, but the three most mentioned were the Foster Memorial, the Lucy Maud Montgomery site in Leaskdale, and the Historical Centre – three attractions with a historical bent, although the first two also frequently come with an entertainment component. So perhaps Uxbridge needs to focus more on its colourful past in its tourism marketing.
The third question was what are three important factors limiting Uxbridge’s development as a tourist destination? Even among just 50 respondents, there was a wide range of suggestions, from something general like a need for more marketing funds, to a specific lack for the travelling public: no charge ports for electric vehicles. What follows here are a few of the common themes that were discovered through this unofficial survey.Lack of accommodation – In its early history, Uxbridge had plenty of inns, but the last motel closed down more than three decades ago, and the number of bed and breakfast options has decreased to only a handful in recent years, perhaps due to COVID. Currently, visitors have three options: stay with friends or family (if they have any here), stay in a nearby town (then that municipality gets the economic boost), or make it a day trip (which limits the range from which people can be attracted). There are rumours of hotels on the horizon, but that’s been the case for many years.
A less than attractive downtown – Downtown Uxbridge is prettiest at night, with all the fairy lights on the trees, but particularly in the summer, no shops are open after dark. The light of day reveals an architectural hodgepodge and a number of shuttered storefronts, particularly in the lower, eastern part of Brock Street. Several respondents mentioned the need for a parkette along Brock somewhere. A future article in this series will discuss the Township’s plan for downtown revitalization, which addresses some of these concerns.
A need for a greater diversity of restaurants and shops – If a visitor is not in the mood for fast food, or pub food, there are few sit-down options in town. With the nation’s most culturally diverse city only an hour away, this is a lost opportunity. Recently opened shops are reportedly doing well; the word needs to spread to a diversity of small business owners in order to fill the vacancies.
A need for greater cooperation among tourist-oriented businesses – An example of this would be more marketing of downtown shops, restaurants and other attractions on the heritage railway, so passengers can broaden their Uxbridge experience before or after their train ride. But it works both ways – if the railway promotes them, the shops should be open after the passengers disembark. The Township, since it first hired a tourism coordinator several years ago, has made great strides in this area, the Leaskdale Loop (a monthly tour of rural attractions that was initiated by a small group of varied businesses) being a prime example. But the municipality can’t take all the initiative. What are the Chamber of Commerce and BIA’s role in promoting tourism? Should local businesses form a Tourism Industry Association? Another article will explore the current promotional framework, while another will dive into the Township’s tourism strategy.
Build on what’s working – Several respondents questioned the decision to begin charging for parking at several attractions, in particular several southern trailheads and the skatepark at the Fields of Uxbridge, wondering if this was a step back after all the work that’s gone into the trail system over the last two decades.
Need for more events – Attracting more events to downtown (which would inevitably help in its improvement), as well as to Elgin Park and perhaps the rural parks as well, such as those in Goodwood or Zephyr, is necessary. Two popular events in Elgin Park, the Highland Games and Ribfest, have disappeared in recent years. Why? Perhaps it is rooted in the next concern…
Need for more volunteers – A great number of the tourist attractions in Uxbridge, particularly the history-oriented ones or the short-term events like the Fall Fair or Fantasy of Lights, are run or strongly supported by non-profit organizations. Those attractions need a regular infusion of new blood (and new ideas) to thrive. Pre-COVID, the Township ran a registration fair in the fall; perhaps a volunteer fair early in the new year, where non-profits, charities or service clubs could make their pitch to Uxbridge citizens old and new, might help.
Think outside the box in marketing – The ‘undiscovered gems’ list uncovered with the second question is perhaps a clue that not all the bases are being equally covered. A frequently mentioned attraction, for example, is the Uxbridge Music Hall. Theatrical runs in the venue have the potential to attract 2,500 patrons over two weeks, and it was a pleasant surprise that coming out of the pandemic, the first two large musicals in the Hall, VIP’s Frozen, Jr. and OnStage Uxbridge’s Rent, played to near capacity. If those patrons come from out of town – and box office analysis suggests that for Rent, the tourist proportion of the audience was well over 50 per cent – chances are they’ll spend even more on food, drink and shopping than they do on tickets. Community theatre isn’t traditionally seen as a tourist draw. Perhaps it should be.
There were a number of other concerns listed: better signage, better transit, more activities for kids and seniors, more networking on social media. The Cosmos survey respondents amply demonstrated that Uxbridge collectively needs to do a lot more work to realize its tourism potential.
The next article in this series will discuss how Uxbridge is currently getting the word out on why everyone needs to visit Uxbridge.