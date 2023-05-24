Shuniah, Ont. — The Municipality of Shuniah’s council meeting on Tuesday started with a deputation about loud sounds and wrapped up with a discussion pertaining to mellow ones.
Tim Hill, a resident of Lakeshore Drive, brought to council’s attention that tractor trailers driving down Shuniah’s main drag have been excessively using their booming jake brakes, waking the bedroom community after dusk has fallen, and wanted to see if an amendment could be made to the excessive noise bylaw.
Hill, a retired military veteran, feels others can hear the thundering brakes, but he has personal reasons for getting the truckers to gear down.
“One of the main drawbacks of a jake brake system is that it is going to be very, very loud,” Hill said. “People often compare it to the sound of a machine gun, a jackhammer or even a woodpecker drumming on a metal chimney.
“. . . . Having served in the military for 23 years and now that I’m retired, I am not without my issues related to the service.
“That’s why I’m here (Tuesday). I ask that this request be considered for the loud noise the jake brake produces and how it might disturb myself and others in the community.
“I’m sure other residents hear it and they may be OK with it, however for me hearing a jake brake it’s a rather stressful situation for me. . . . The jake brake makes a machine gun sound and imagine for a moment, it’s two o’clock in the morning and you’re deep in your sleep, a truck drives by with its jake brake on and you can hear this and it suddenly wakes you. Your mind thinks you’re in a war situation again, that’s how it is for me.”
Shuniah Coun. Don Smith (MacGregor Ward) asked about the frequency of the semi trucks rolling down Lakeview Drive with Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry asking administration to bring back a report with input from Shuniah manager of operations Craig Baumann to consider a bylaw, but said it’s something that they couldn’t do right now and would have to be brought up at a future meeting.
Approximately half the meeting was taken up by a spirited 48-minute discussion regarding zoning and official plan amendments concerning a property at 2230 Amethyst Ave. where a Shuniah couple has designs on opening a wellness retreat centre under the name Saudade Retreats.
One of the applications called for 10 amendments to a zoning bylaw and council had many questions since they just recently had their official plan passed and that zoning bylaws have not been updated as of yet to match the official plan.
“We just passed the official plan and all of a sudden we’re looking at a variance of site specific for whatever with 10 amendments to it, why did we spend all that money doing the official plan?” Smith said. “From a planning perspective of us going forward, if we turn this down, it’s right there, it’s against our official plan.
“. . . There were a lot of comments (at May 15’s public meeting) and one of the things we do is, as well as abide by the official plan rules and planning rules, we’re elected to represent the people.
“There was a lot of dissatisfied people that spoke up against us. I’m not siding with them one way or the other. If there’s that much dissatisfaction, I think we have to pay attention to that as well because it’s in an area that is close to everybody’s heart.
“. . . It’s going to go one way or the other. There’s going to be a challenge (by a resident to the Ontario Land Tribunal) whether we go against it or we vote for it. . . . Quite honestly from our perspective, any justification we have is ‘This is our official plan. We just passed this official plan. We spent lots of money getting this official plan put in place.’ Now we get somebody that right off the bat wants to change it and 10 amendments. I think that’s wrong.”
Council was directed to wait for their planner’s direction after the Thunder Bay District Health Unit does an inspection of the proposed Saudade Retreats.
Sandwiched in between the deputation and the lengthy discussion were reports from the Ontario Provincial Police about 23 RIDE programs conducted in April and May in Shuniah, while council also wanted to find out the status on a Federation of Canadian Municipalities grant they were awarded last year for municipal building assessments and roads as well as applying for an FCM grant for asset management data and program enhancements regarding a risk/lifestyle strategy.