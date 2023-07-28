BRUCE COUNTY – With this year’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference in London, Ont. a month away (Aug. 20-23), plans are already underway among area municipalities for delegations to speak with various provincial cabinet ministers and ministry officials.
Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and Brockton mayor, said in an interview on July 25 that Bruce and Grey counties are putting together a joint delegation regarding the current shortage of justice of the peace appointments.
“We’re short several,” Peabody said. “It’s causing quite a logjam in Owen Sound and Walkerton (courts).”
The delegation will include both CAOs and county wardens.
Peabody will also be representing Bruce County with another delegation, this one seeking enhanced training for personal support workers right in Bruce County.
Brockton has arranged for two delegations. One will be providing municipal support for a private sector project that would result in a $12 million training centre in Brockton for the construction trades. Peabody said there’s an organization interested in constructing the centre in the East Ridge Business Park. There is funding available, and other organizations will be competing for it. However, Peabody said, “This group has a solid application.”
The other delegation will involve funding for the proposed new Brockton arena.
Peabody said he’d also wanted to speak with the solicitor general, regarding the plan to amalgamate local police services boards.
“They were set to implement it this year,” he said.
The plan is apparently on hold. Peabody said Brockton would prefer two boards instead of a single board for the coverage area of the South Bruce OPP detachment – one to serve the coast municipalities, and the other for the interior (including Brockton), because of the size of the coverage area.
South Bruce OPP covers the municipalities of Kincardine, Huron-Kinloss, Brockton, Arran-Elderslie and South Bruce.
SMA legal expenses a concern for Brockton council
Peabody said the ongoing legal expenses incurred by the Saugeen Municipal Airport Commission (SMAC) are “a concern” for Brockton council.
Recent legal action against local pilot Phil Englishman is only the most recent in a series of actions over the past three or four years, said Peabody, noting that Englishman was exonerated by the courts in earlier actions. The most recent matter “confirms SMAC has $67,000 in legal expenses,” the mayor said.
“It’s why they’re running a deficit,” said Peabody.
He added that it’s the reason why, during last year’s budget deliberations, “Brockton council froze the SMAC budget.” SMAC is owned by Brockton, Hanover and West Grey, each of which contributes to the airport’s operation. Peabody said the commission can expect further freezes.