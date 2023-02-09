Nackawic-Millville council approved the makeup and mandate of its protective service committee featuring representatives from council, the fire departments, EMO, RCMP and residents of each of the six wards.
At the Feb. 6 council session, the committee chair, Ward 4 Coun. Colin Trail shared a summary outlining the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community protective services committee for council's approval.
After discussion, council unanimously approved the summary, with Mayor Tim Fox noting council can always make amendments if required.
Three council members sit on the committee. Joining Trail are Ward 1 Coun. Katie Nozzolillo as secretary and Ward 5 Coun. Michael Arbuckle.
Other members would include a representative for each fire department — Nackawic, North York and Dumfries — which serve the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community.
Trail explained the committee would also feature the Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) coordinator, representatives for the RCMP and, if available, someone from Public Safety.
He said a public advisory member from each of the six Nackawic-Millville wards would fill out the proposed committee.
Coun Nozzolillo noted the importance of notifying the public how to apply for one of the six available volunteer positions. She proposed a staff post a request for applications on the town website, on social media and in the next issue of The Key, the town's community newsletter.
The committee report explained applicants for a ward representative should include their name, contact information and address, ward and their qualifications and motivation or interest in joining.
The applicants should submit their applications to CAO Kathryn Clark by March 1. Council will decide who fills the public advisory roles at the March 6 council session, intending to have the positions filled for the committee's April meeting.
Trail's report to council offered a brief outline of the protective services committee's role.
"Our purpose is to report to, and make recommendations to, the NMRC council regarding policies, projects, and levels of service for all protective services functions," the committee explained in its written report to council. "The primary areas of focus are fire services, policing, and emergency measures organization (EMO)."
Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane reminded the council that the protective services committee must keep the finance committee abreast of any financial decisions, such as purchasing new equipment.
"We won't make any financial decisions," explained Trail, noting all purchases or funding recommendations would go through council.
MacFarlane congratulated Trail, Nozzolillo and Arbuckle, noting they play a role on an important committee, especially in lieu of the amalgamation, which includes three separate fire departments.
Mayor Fox agreed with the deputy mayor about the committee's vital role and congratulated the committee members for their efforts.