BRUCE COUNTY – A report in the Bruce County agenda package for Aug. 3 indicates the county has turned around the projected year-end deficit of $104,463 from the first quarter financial statement review, to a projected year-end surplus of $952,807.
In his report, Edward Henley, director of corporate services, said the change is due to adjustments being been made to spending trends and related salaries and benefits projections, as well as incorporating funding announcements.
New staff are coming in at the lower end of the salary grid in various departments.
While vacancies have resulted in salaries and benefits surpluses in several departments, Henley’s report indicated that in some cases, the vacancies have necessitated utilizing consultants and agency staff. These involve an increased cost, which is anticipated “to absorb the majority of the anticipated savings.”
Transportation and environmental services shows a substantial projected year-end surplus of $305,057, primarily due to winter control having lower-than-expected staffing and equipment costs for snow removal in the first quarter of 2023. The projected surplus is dependent on the amount of snowfall at the start of the 2023-24 winter season.
Also anticipating a substantial surplus ($204,486) is paramedic services, due to delayed project timing and loan draws for the Port Elgin paramedic station.
Long-term care and senior services is projecting a year-end deficit of $465,227, as agency staffing issues continue. The report stated “recent changes in agency contracts and staffing models… funding… have caused major fluctuations in the projected numbers. With these changes, reviews are underway to determine the best approaches to increasing the hours of care, given the heavy reliance on agency staffing.”
At both Brucelea Haven and Gateway Haven, nursing departments are projecting deficits, with unbudgeted agency staffing costs offset in part by salary and benefit savings, as well as supplemental funding from the province.