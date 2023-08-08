The Nawican Friendship Centre has launched a mobile outreach program to support vulnerable individuals in Dawson Creek and provide education for the general public.
“The mobile outreach program is a vital step towards providing essential help and resources to those facing tough circumstances,” says Taylor McAlpine, the executive assistant at Nawican Friendship Centre.
McAlpine says the Nawican Friendship Centre monitors the city by patrolling the areas of a high-risk drug overdose in their vehicle, which is equipped with emergency gear.
The program aims to bring trauma-informed care to individuals unable to access community supports due to various challenges. Support provided by the program includes crisis intervention and assistance, harm reduction supplies, naloxone training, detox and treatment referrals, housing support, referrals to community resources, and more.
Outside of resources for vulnerable individuals, the centre is also looking to open the conversation on the opioid crisis in the community and is willing to provide education and support to the general public. Program staff will also pick up and dispose of sharps, such as needles and other hazardous materials related to substance abuse.
McAlpine says the program aims to positively impact vulnerable people’s lives and ensure they know they're not alone in their suffering.
She says this program is a groundbreaking initiative in the region, displaying the centre's commitment to serving the community's most vulnerable members.
“Our goal is to bring support directly to those who may not be able to reach out for help,” McAlpine said.
The program hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. If anyone requires any assistance after hours, they can contact the mobile outreach program at 250-467-0446.
The mobile outreach program is supported by the Dawson Creek Community Action Team and Community Living BC.
Northeast B.C. reported two drug overdose deaths in June, according to the most recent B.C. Corners Service report. The northeast region reported eight illicit drug overdoses in 2023.