In late 2022, Medicine Hat College hired Dr. Nancy Brown as its new VP/Provost. Now six weeks into her new role, Brown says it’s “been fantastic, I’ve had a really warm welcome from so many people.”
Brown has spent her time learning what has changed since she left five years ago for a position in Red Deer. Reconnecting with those she already knows and introducing herself to new staff and faculty has been one of her primary goals.
“Trying to meet as many people as possible to make those connections so if they want to reach out to me, they feel comfortable doing that.”
While MHC continues to evolve, one of the overarching themes for Brown is what hasn’t changed, which is the focus on students.
“That commitment to teaching and learning has always been a mainstay. I think it really supports who we are as an institution. The learning that occurs in the classroom, labs and shops with our students, that has not changed. Faculty and staff continue to be laser focused on students.”
All the conversations and meetings she has attended have provided insight into what Brown needs to do and the direction the institution is going. MHC is in the latter stages of solidifying its academic plan, which aligns with the strategic plan and will guide academic work over the next three years.
Some of the changes that have taken place are an increased emphasis on truth and reconciliation.
“Certainly, our Indigenous support office is involved with that, which is terrific.”
There is also an increased community connection than was present five years ago. One example is the Centre for Innovation.
“That is going to be focused on applied research projects connected with industry but also involving faculty and students,” Brown said. “A combination of bringing in those community partners and our faculty and students.
“We are always looking at our program mix. What programs we offer and what credentials we offer our students. That’s a constantly evolving thing we have to keep out eye on. As things change in terms of student demand and labour market demand, we always want to make sure we are meeting the needs of our region and our students. That ties back to supporting the region’s vitality as well.”